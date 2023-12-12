Kaiser Chiefs headline carol service raising more than £100,000 for charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kaiser Chiefs headline carol service raising more than £100,000 for charity

By Press Association
Kaiser Chiefs perform during Nordoff and Robbins annual fundraising Christmas Carol Service (Matt Crossick/PA)
The Kaiser Chiefs performed a stripped-back set of their biggest hits as they headlined an annual Christmas carol service for a leading music therapy charity.

Frontman Ricky Wilson danced down the aisles at the 200-year-old St Luke’s Church in London’s Chelsea on Tuesday evening, singing hits including Ruby and I Predict A Riot, Coming Home and Love’s Not A Competition (But I’m Winning).

The carol service, which raised more than £100,000 for the charity Nordoff and Robbins, also saw guest performances from co-hosts Beverley Knight and Joe Stilgoe, alongside singer and cellist Ayanna Witter-Johnson.

Ayanna Witter-Johnson performing during Nordoff and Robbins annual fundraising Christmas Carol Service (Matt Crossick/PA)

Wilson from the Kaiser Chiefs, who will release their eighth studio album in March 2024 alongside a UK tour, said: “I love the idea of being able to unlock people’s worlds with the work that Nordoff and Robbins does.”

The charity provides music therapy to help people in the UK affected by physical and mental illness, disability or feelings of isolation.

During the show, Knight sang O Holy Night and O Come, All Ye Faithful alongside Stilgoe – who accompanied her on the piano.

Beverley Knight performing during Nordoff and Robbins annual fundraising Christmas Carol Service at St Luke’s Church, Chelsea, London (Matt Crossick/PA)

Knight said: “Nordoff and Robbins work is about accessing people’s hearts and their minds. That’s how special music is.”

Witter-Johnson, who was awarded the classical prize at the charity’s award show earlier this year, performed Roxanne on her cello and Wonderful Christmastime on the piano.

Silent Night was performed by the Nordoff and Robbins Community Choir, and Carol Of The Bells by Latymer Prep School Choir.

The musical performances were interspersed with festive readings from Ronni Ancona, while voice coaches Carrie and David Grant led the audience in song and talked about their own experiences of Nordoff and Robbins music therapy.

Carrie and David Grant performing during Nordoff and Robbins annual fundraising Christmas Carol Service (Matt Crossick/PA)

David said: “Music is healing, music is a moral right, music is still the most powerful form of magic. As Maya Angelou says ‘Music was my refuge. I could crawl into the space between the notes and curl my back on loneliness’.

“The Nordoff and Robbins choir provides the space between the notes for anyone, regardless of ability, regardless of experience so they can experience the joy of singing together with other people.”

While Sandra Schembri, chief executive of the charity, described the night as a “sparkling success” with the money raised enabling music therapists to continue their vital work “helping some of society’s most vulnerable people through the power of music”.

Kaiser Chiefs perform during Nordoff and Robbins annual fundraising Christmas Carol Service (Matt Crossick/PA)

The Kaiser Chiefs began their relationship with the charity in 2006, when they were awarded the best British act prize at Nordoff and Robbins’ Silver Clef Awards.

In 2016, they played another fundraising gig and took part in a virtual Christmas concert in 2020.