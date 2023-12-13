Comedian Jimmy Tarbuck fined for driving offences, court documents show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comedian Jimmy Tarbuck fined for driving offences, court documents show

By Press Association
Jimmy Tarbuck pleaded guilty to driving offences (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Veteran comedian Jimmy Tarbuck has been fined after pleading guilty to a series of driving offences committed near his south-west London home, according to court documents.

The incident reportedly took place just days after his sister’s funeral.

Known as “Tarby”, the 83-year-old admitted driving a mechanically propelled vehicle without due care and attention, failing to stop and to give his name and address after a road accident, and failing to report an accident.

The offences occurred on May 15 when he damaged vehicles, including a Vauxhall Corsa, while driving in Coombe Gardens, Kingston Upon Thames – near his home.

Jimmy Tarbuck during Platinum Jubilee
Jimmy Tarbuck during the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations (Steve Parsons/PA)

During a hearing at Lavender Hill Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, bench chair Dr Samantha Cobb said the magistrates took into account that Tarbuck had “recently lost his sister and it had been her funeral in the preceding days”, MailOnline reported.

The outlet also made clear that Tarbuck pleaded guilty to the offences by post and did not attend court, but sent a letter to the court apologising for his actions.

A document containing court results recorded that Tarbuck was fined £716 and his driving record was endorsed with five penalty points.

He was also ordered to pay £110 in costs and a £286 victim surcharge.

Tarbuck, born in Liverpool, rose to fame in the 1960s and was known for hosting variety shows including Sunday Night At The London Palladium and Live From Her Majesty’s.

He appeared on television screens in August paying tribute to chat show host Sir Michael Parkinson while speaking to Good Morning Britain.

He was a guest on the same show in 2020 during which he discussed his prostate cancer diagnosis.