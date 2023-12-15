Life won’t be the same – King leads tributes to Barry Humphries at state service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Life won’t be the same – King leads tributes to Barry Humphries at state service

By Press Association
Barry Humphries pictured in 2021 (Aaron Chown/PA)
Barry Humphries pictured in 2021 (Aaron Chown/PA)

A message from the King has led tributes to Barry Humphries at a state memorial service for the late entertainer at the Sydney Opera House.

The Australian stage and screen veteran, who died on April 22 aged 89, was best known for his satirical characters during a seven-decade career entertaining generations of fans.

Australian TV presenter Richard Wilkins hosted the state service on Friday, opening proceedings by thanking Humphries’ family for their attendance in honour of their “husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and auntie”, referencing his most well-known character, Dame Edna Everage.

Following the playing of the Australian national anthem, Australia’s minister for the arts Tony Burke took to the stage to read a message from Charles.

The message said: “I suspect that all those who appeared on stage or TV with Barry’s Dame Edna, or who found her appearing at the back of the royal box will have shared that unique sensation where fear and fun combine.

“Those who tried to stand on their dignity soon lost their footing. Those who wondered whether Australia’s housewife superstar might this time just go too far, were always proved right. No-one was safe.

“Barry Humphries, through his creations, poked and prodded us, exposed pretensions, punctured pomposity, surfaced insecurities, but most of all, (helped us) laugh at ourselves.”

The King’s message continued: “This cultured and erudite man, with his love of literature and the visual arts and passion for Weimar cabaret, could not have been more different from his various stage incarnations.

Barry Humphries’ Farewell Tour announcement – London
Barry Humphries in character as Dame Edna Everage (Tim Goode/PA)

“Like so many, I have been deeply saddened by his passing. Life really won’t be the same without him. May our gladioli bloom in celebration of his memory.”

In a video message, Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called Humphries’ characters Dame Edna and Sir Les Patterson a great example of “the duality of power”.

He said: “(They make up) two halves of the one extraordinary whole. Two contrasting figures who ultimately balanced each other.

“No matter how unruly his creations became, it was Barry who had the final word. He brought people from every state and territory together and, in the process, this genius, this comedic giant, brought such joy to every part of Australia.

“Then, like a never-ending bunch of gladioli, he showered it upon the world.”