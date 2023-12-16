Baker goes viral on TikTok after making cottage from The Holiday into cake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Baker goes viral on TikTok after making cottage from The Holiday into cake

By Press Association
Bridie West has created an ‘entirely edible’ version of the iconic cottage which features in the film The Holiday (Bridie West/PA)
Bridie West has created an ‘entirely edible’ version of the iconic cottage which features in the film The Holiday (Bridie West/PA)

A cake baker from Essex has gone viral on TikTok after making an “entirely edible” version of the cottage from the Christmas film The Holiday.

Bridie West, 30, said it took a day and a half to bake and decorate Rosehill Cottage – which features in the festive movie starring Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law and Jack Black.

Ms West said the vanilla sponge cake – complete with detailed decorations such as a picketed gate, foliage in the garden, a Christmas wreath on the door and a dusting of snow – was originally made for display purposes on her Instagram and TikTok social media platforms.

But she said it was “so lovely” when one of her customers requested to buy it with the intention of using it as a Christmas decoration for years to come.

“As soon as I put it on Instagram, someone messaged me asking if they could buy it – but she’s not going to cut into it, she’s going to keep it as a Christmas decoration instead,” Ms West, from Brentwood, told the PA news agency.

Bridie West's cake which has been designed to look like Rosehill Cottage from the movie The Holiday
Bridie West said it took around one day and a half to bake and decorate her Rosehill Cottage cake (Bridie West/PA)

“She said ‘if I have it out over Christmas and then put it in a box and store it somewhere cool, can I keep it for however many years?’ – it’s so lovely.”

Ms West added that the “most fiddly” part of creating the Rosehill Cottage cake were the intricate decorations, such as the chimney and the door, which were created using florist paste – a firmer alternative to fondant icing.

“The entire cake is edible, even the little fence with Rosehill Cottage written on – they are the most fiddly aspects.

“There’s so much you can do with cake, there’s literally no limits.”

Bridie West's cake which has been designed to look like Luke's Diner from the TV show Gilmour Girls
Bridie West has also made a cake which resembles Luke’s Diner from the TV show Gilmour Girls (Bridie West/PA)

Ms West’s video on TikTok, which shows the Rosehill Cottage cake before and after the decoration process, has received more than 135,000 likes and over 8,000 saves.

“I’ve not had that happen to that degree before,” she said.

“I’m not the best posting on TikTok so it’s definitely shown me the reach you can have.

“It’s actually really lovely – it’s quite nice to see people from all over saying that they like it.”

She has also made cakes resembling Luke’s Diner from the TV show Gilmour Girls and the dreamhouse which features in the 2004 movie 13 Going on 30 starring Jennifer Garner – the latter of which she made to celebrate her own 30th birthday.

“I really love the idea of these building cakes, you can still tell it’s cake, but there’s such a likeness to what you’re making,” she said.

Bridie West made a cake which resembles Jenna's dreamhouse from the movie 13 Going on 30
Bridie West made Jenna Rink’s dreamhouse from the movie 13 Going on 30 into a cake (Bridie West/PA)

Ms West said she started her own full-time business of decorating cakes in 2018 after leaving her office job in London.

“I just decided to go for it,” she said.

“I used to draw cakes on post-it notes in the office and my boss said ‘I feel like you need to give it a go’.”

Ms West said then began working in a cake shop but she “only lasted four days” because she “couldn’t bear” being directed on how to decorate the cakes.

“I had this idea of how I wanted my style to be so early on,” she said.

Ms West said she has been “really lucky” as she is now able to operate her business from a studio at her parent’s house in Brentwood which she calls her “cake room”.

There, she decorates cakes for customers everyday and holds classes for others on how to make and decorate baked goods.

“It really suits me, I love having that space – it feels like a dream.

“I’ve got so many repeat customers, I’m really lucky.

“I’ve got people that are already booked in for Christmas next year.”

To find out more, visit Ms West’s website: bridies-cakes.co.uk