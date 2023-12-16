Layton Williams receives first full marks of Strictly Come Dancing final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Layton Williams receives first full marks of Strictly Come Dancing final

By Press Association
Layton Williams and his dance partner Nikita Kuzmin (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Layton Williams and his dance partner Nikita Kuzmin (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Layton Williams received the first full marks of the night during the Strictly Come Dancing final.

In a bid to win the glitterball trophy, each couple is performing three routines with their professional partners.

Bad Education star Williams, 29, was awarded 40 points after he performed with his professional dance partner, Nikita Kuzmin.

The couple revisited their quickstep to Puttin’ On The Ritz, as chosen for them by the judges.

The couple received the first full marks of the night and the judges discussed the improvements Williams had made since he first performed the routine in week two of the competition.

Anton Du Beke said: “We chose this dance because we wanted you to improve it, you’ve improved it out of sight.”

Also performing was soap star Bobby Brazier, who was called the “king of Latin ballroom” following his first dance, also chosen for him by the judges.

The 20-year-old performed a samba to Young Hearts Run Free by Candi Staton with his professional partner Dianne Buswell, and the couple was awarded 39 points.

Speaking about the dance, judge Craig Revel Horwood told Brazier “I saw a vast improvement”, adding: “Those hips were hip-tastic.”

Elsewhere, head judge Shirley Ballas said she had given him the title “king of Latin” and added that he danced from his “heart”.

For her first dance of the night, former Coronation Street star Ellie Leach was awarded 39 points for a dramatic paso doble to Insomnia by 2WEI with her dance partner Vito Coppola.

After their performance,  Ballas said: “You, my dear, are the only lady standing and let me tell you, you came down those stairs, you worked that dress, the whole ensemble… was spot on.

“I have to say, that was a woman in control.”

Du Beke added “I love this” and Revel Horwood said “it was absolutely fantastic”.

Former tennis player Annabel Croft narrowly missed out on a place in the final after becoming the 10th celebrity eliminated from the competition last weekend.

The 57-year-old former tennis player and her dance partner Johannes Radebe lost out following a dance-off against Brazier and Buswell.

After the the judging panel offer their feedback and scores as guidance on each of the performances, the public will ultimately decide who will receive the coveted glitterball trophy for 2023.