Layton Williams receives first full marks of Strictly Come Dancing final

Layton Williams received the first full marks of the night during the Strictly Come Dancing final.

In a bid to win the glitterball trophy, each couple is performing three routines with their professional partners.

Bad Education star Williams, 29, was awarded 40 points after he performed with his professional dance partner, Nikita Kuzmin.

The couple revisited their quickstep to Puttin’ On The Ritz, as chosen for them by the judges.

The couple received the first full marks of the night and the judges discussed the improvements Williams had made since he first performed the routine in week two of the competition.

Anton Du Beke said: “We chose this dance because we wanted you to improve it, you’ve improved it out of sight.”

Also performing was soap star Bobby Brazier, who was called the “king of Latin ballroom” following his first dance, also chosen for him by the judges.

The 20-year-old performed a samba to Young Hearts Run Free by Candi Staton with his professional partner Dianne Buswell, and the couple was awarded 39 points.

Speaking about the dance, judge Craig Revel Horwood told Brazier “I saw a vast improvement”, adding: “Those hips were hip-tastic.”

Elsewhere, head judge Shirley Ballas said she had given him the title “king of Latin” and added that he danced from his “heart”.

For her first dance of the night, former Coronation Street star Ellie Leach was awarded 39 points for a dramatic paso doble to Insomnia by 2WEI with her dance partner Vito Coppola.

After their performance, Ballas said: “You, my dear, are the only lady standing and let me tell you, you came down those stairs, you worked that dress, the whole ensemble… was spot on.

“I have to say, that was a woman in control.”

Du Beke added “I love this” and Revel Horwood said “it was absolutely fantastic”.

Former tennis player Annabel Croft narrowly missed out on a place in the final after becoming the 10th celebrity eliminated from the competition last weekend.

The 57-year-old former tennis player and her dance partner Johannes Radebe lost out following a dance-off against Brazier and Buswell.

After the the judging panel offer their feedback and scores as guidance on each of the performances, the public will ultimately decide who will receive the coveted glitterball trophy for 2023.