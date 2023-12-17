Brian Cox says he turned down Strictly: I don’t know I want to go down that road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Brian Cox says he turned down Strictly: I don’t know I want to go down that road

By Press Association
Brian Cox has revealed he turned down an offer to appear on Strictly Come Dancing, saying: ‘I don’t know if I want to go down that road’ (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
Brian Cox has revealed he turned down an offer to appear on Strictly Come Dancing, saying: “I don’t know if I want to go down that road.”

The 77-year-old Scottish actor, known for playing Logan Roy in the hit TV drama Succession, said he is “too old” to be a contestant on the dancing competition.

Appearing on BBC One programme Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg, the Emmy award-winning actor spoke about the show and said: “I’ve actually been asked to be on it.”

Succession season 4 screening – London
Asked if he said yes to an appearance, he responded: “No, I declined. Well… I mean, I like dancing, don’t get me wrong… I don’t know why but I just, I always see that there’s a sort of joke element in it.

“You know, there’s almost a character that’s going to be getting the elbow… and I just thought, ‘I don’t know if I want to go down that road’.”

Asked if he could be persuaded, he said: “I’m getting too old for it anyway.”

The grand final of Strictly Come Dancing 2023 was on Saturday night, with the glitterball trophy awarded to soap star Ellie Leach and her professional dance partner Vito Coppola.

Journalist Kuenssberg discussed the competition with Cox and the programme’s other guest panellists, Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid and former cabinet minister Robert Buckland.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Cox, broadcaster Susanna Reid and former cabinet minister Robert Buckland (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

Reid, 53, was a celebrity contestant on the show in 2013 and made it to the final, where she competed against Coronation Street’s Natalie Gumede and model Abbey Clancy, who won the show.

Speaking about this year’s final she said: “Huge congratulations to the winners.”

She added: “It’s the most magical, sparkling, fantastic experience to be involved in.

“It is not real life. So I have to say, any of those contestants who wake up this morning, they will come back down to earth with a bump because it’s like a completely different planet where you breathe air which is sequin encrusted.”