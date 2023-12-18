Princess of Wales releases picture of herself as a child at Christmas dinner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Princess of Wales releases picture of herself as a child at Christmas dinner

By Press Association
The photo was released on social media by Kensington Palace after Kate hosted her Together At Christmas event at Westminster Abbey earlier this month (The Middleton Family/PA)
The Princess of Wales has shared a picture of herself as a child ahead of a royal carol service which will air on Christmas Eve.

The picture, taken in 1983, shows a rosy-cheeked Kate, aged almost two, sitting at the Christmas dinner table.

It was released on social media by Kensington Palace after Kate hosted her Together At Christmas event at Westminster Abbey earlier this month, welcoming her family, members of the monarchy and inspiring individuals in celebration of those supporting children and families.

Royal Carols – Together At Christmas
The Prince of Wales, Prince George, Prince Louis, the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte attended the carol service (Chris Jackson/PA)

The event will be broadcast on Christmas Eve on ITV1, as part of the special programme, Royal Carols: Together At Christmas.

It will feature additional material including films emphasising the importance of early childhood and contributions from celebrities such as Rio and Kate Ferdinand and Dame Sheila Hancock.

In a video message introducing the televised carol service, Kate will deliver a heartfelt thanks to all those helping babies and young children “feel safe, valued and loved”.

Jacob Collier performs during the Royal Carols: Together At Christmas service at Westminster Abbey on John Lennon’s former piano (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Kate was joined at the carol service by her husband William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Among the 1,500 guests were midwives, nursery teachers and baby bank volunteers.

The highlight of the show was a poignant musical tribute paid to John Lennon and George Michael, with the concert held 43 years to the day the former Beatle was shot dead on December 8 1980.

Songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jacob Collier played Wham!’s hit Last Christmas on Lennon’s upright piano, which was owned by the group’s singer and later solo star George Michael, loaned by his estate.

Jim Broadbent read an extract from Letters From Father Christmas by JRR Tolkien during the concert (Aaron Chown/PA)

Broadcaster Roman Kemp, the son of Spandau Ballet bassist Martin Kemp and former Wham! backing singer Shirlie Kemp, introduced Collier and talked about the role George Michael – who was his godfather – played in his life.

During the concert, Oscar winner Jim Broadbent read an extract from Letters From Father Christmas by Lord of the Rings author JRR Tolkien, and singers Beverley Knight and Adam Lambert performed.

Royal Carols: Together At Christmas will screen at 7.45pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve.