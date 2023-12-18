Coleen Rooney, Tony Bellew and Kate McCann attend Bill Kenwright memorial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Coleen Rooney, Tony Bellew and Kate McCann attend Bill Kenwright memorial

By Press Association
Coleen Rooney arrives ahead of a memorial service at Liverpool Cathedral for Everton chairman Bill Kenwright (Martin Rickett/PA)
Coleen Rooney arrives ahead of a memorial service at Liverpool Cathedral for Everton chairman Bill Kenwright (Martin Rickett/PA)

Coleen Rooney, boxer Tony Bellew and Kate McCann, the mother of missing Madeleine McCann, were among the noted Liverpudlians at a memorial service for Everton chairman Bill Kenwright.

The theatre impresario died at the age of 78 in October after a long battle with illness.

He was the chairman of Everton Football Club for nearly two decades, from 2004 until his death.

Rooney, the wife of football star Wayne Rooney, was seen entering the service at Liverpool cathedral dressed in black.

Bill Kenwright Memorial Service – Liverpool Cathedral
Coleen Rooney arrives ahead of the memorial service (Martin Rickett/PA)

Boxing star Bellew, who came second in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here earlier this month, arrived with former Everton footballer Tony Hibbert.

McCann was pictured entering the service at Liverpool cathedral on Monday, wearing an Everton scarf.

Bill Kenwright Memorial Service – Liverpool Cathedral
Former Everton player Tony Hibbert (left) and former boxer Tony Bellew (right) arrive at the service (Martin Rickett/PA)

Kenwright was among a number of wealthy backers who donated money to support the McCanns in the immediate aftermath of their daughter’s disappearance.

Madeleine, then aged three, disappeared from a holiday apartment in Portugal in 2007 while on holiday with her parents and two younger siblings.

Bill Kenwright Memorial Service – Liverpool Cathedral
Kate McCann arrives in an Everton scarf (Martin Rickett/PA)

On the family’s website about her disappearance, the youngster is described as an Everton fan “like her mum and grandad”, and is pictured wearing an Everton shirt in one of the photos released by the family after she vanished.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham was also in attendance at the service, as well as former Everton manager Frank Lampard and a number of players.

Bill Kenwright Memorial Service – Liverpool Cathedral
Former Everton manager Frank Lampard (Martin Rickett/PA)

Mr Burnham was among those offering tributes to Kenwright after his death, praising him for his reaction to the Hillsborough disaster, where dozens were killed due to a crush at a match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield on April 15 1989.

He said: “I saw the care he had for the Hillsborough families when they were going through everything that they went through.

“That was Bill Kenwright.

“Before people think about anything else, that was him, that was the man, just somebody of warmth, of generosity.”

Bill Kenwright Memorial Service – Liverpool Cathedral
Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham (Martin Rickett/PA)

Kenwright produced more than 500 West End, Broadway, UK touring and international theatre productions, films and music albums over the course of his career.

He worked with Sir Tim Rice and Lord Andrew Lloyd-Webber on Joseph And The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar and Evita and produced the hit West End show Blood Brothers.