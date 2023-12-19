Brookside cast members gather for funeral of Dean Sullivan

Stars of Brookside have gathered to remember former castmate Dean Sullivan at his funeral.

The Liverpudlian actor and director, who was best known for playing Jimmy Corkhill in the Merseyside TV soap, died last month at the age of 68.

Brookside cast members including Sue Johnston, who also starred in the Royle Family, Michael Starke and Louis Emerick were among those attending the service at Liverpool Parish Church on Tuesday afternoon.

Sue Jenkins, who played his wife Jackie Corkhill, and Claire Sweeney, who played their daughter Lindsey Corkhill, turned out to pay their respects.

Actress Sue Johnston pets Billy the Schnauzer, former Brookside actor Dean Sullivan’s dog, as she arrives for his funeral for at Liverpool Parish Church (Our Lady And St Nicholas) (Peter Byrne/PA)

Sullivan’s dog, a Schnauzer called Billy, was in attendance.

The soap’s creator Phil Redmond and Paul Burrell, former butler to Diana, Princess of Wales, also arrived for the service.

The coffin arrived at the church in a horse-drawn carriage with a floral tribute reading “Deano”.

The order of service asked for donations in the actor’s memory to be made to Prostate Cancer UK.

Sullivan had been diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018 and spoke in 2019 about his treatment and diagnosis to the Mirror.

A photo is displayed on a screen ahead of the funeral for former Brookside actor Dean Sullivan (Peter Byrne/PA)

A statement from Hamilton Management and Sullivan’s family shared last month said: “It is with deep sadness we must tell you that actor Dean Sullivan passed away on November 29, 2023 peacefully following a short illness.

“Dean is best remembered as the longest serving cast member of Channel 4’s groundbreaking Brookside playing the role of Jimmy Corkhill, making Dean a British Soap icon.

“To millions he was and very much still is remembered as Jimmy, to family and friends he was Dino.”

Brookside launched in November 1982, with its houses situated in a real cul-de-sac, part of a housing estate in West Derby, Liverpool.

Sullivan later joined in 1986 and soon became a series regular due to the popularity of his character.