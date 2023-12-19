Brookside cast members gather for funeral of Dean Sullivan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Brookside cast members gather for funeral of Dean Sullivan

By Press Association
An order of service for the funeral for former Brookside actor Dean Sullivan (Peter Byrne/PA)
Stars of Brookside have gathered to remember former castmate Dean Sullivan at his funeral.

The Liverpudlian actor and director, who was best known for playing Jimmy Corkhill in the Merseyside TV soap, died last month at the age of 68.

Brookside cast members including Sue Johnston, who also starred in the Royle Family, Michael Starke and Louis Emerick were among those attending the service at Liverpool Parish Church on Tuesday afternoon.

Sue Jenkins, who played his wife Jackie Corkhill, and Claire Sweeney, who played their daughter Lindsey Corkhill, turned out to pay their respects.

Actress Sue Johnston pets Billy the Schnauzer, former Brookside actor Dean Sullivan’s dog, as she arrives for his funeral for at Liverpool Parish Church (Our Lady And St Nicholas) (Peter Byrne/PA)

Sullivan’s dog, a Schnauzer called Billy, was in attendance.

The soap’s creator Phil Redmond and Paul Burrell, former butler to Diana, Princess of Wales, also arrived for the service.

The coffin arrived at the church in a horse-drawn carriage with a floral tribute reading “Deano”.

The order of service asked for donations in the actor’s memory to be made to Prostate Cancer UK.

Sullivan had been diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018 and spoke in 2019 about his treatment and diagnosis to the Mirror.

A photo is displayed on a screen ahead of the funeral for former Brookside actor Dean Sullivan (Peter Byrne/PA)

A statement from Hamilton Management and Sullivan’s family shared last month said: “It is with deep sadness we must tell you that actor Dean Sullivan passed away on November 29, 2023 peacefully following a short illness.

“Dean is best remembered as the longest serving cast member of Channel 4’s groundbreaking Brookside playing the role of Jimmy Corkhill, making Dean a British Soap icon.

“To millions he was and very much still is remembered as Jimmy, to family and friends he was Dino.”

Brookside launched in November 1982, with its houses situated in a real cul-de-sac, part of a housing estate in West Derby, Liverpool.

Sullivan later joined in 1986 and soon became a series regular due to the popularity of his character.