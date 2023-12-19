Ian McEwan: Aspiring writers should disconnect from internet for two hours a day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian McEwan: Aspiring writers should disconnect from internet for two hours a day

By Press Association
Author Ian McEwan after being made a Companion of Honour during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Author Ian McEwan after being made a Companion of Honour during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Ian McEwan encouraged aspiring young writers to “disconnect from the internet for at least two hours a day” after being honoured by the King at Windsor Castle.

The novelist and screenwriter was recognised for his services to literature by being made a Companion of Honour at an investiture ceremony on Tuesday morning.

McEwan said it was a “very high honour and special pleasure” to be appointed to the Order of the Companions of Honour, which is limited to 65 members who have made a major contribution to the arts, science, medicine, or government lasting over a long period of time.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Ian McEwan said he spoke to the King about his writing and their shared interest in gardens (PA)

The Atonement author said that Charles had asked him about his latest project during their meeting: “He asked that inevitable question one asks of writers: ‘What are you working on?’

“We talked about that for a bit and our interest in gardens.”

The novelist, 75, said he believed it was “much harder” to start a career as a writer now than when he started out.

He told the PA news agency: “I think it’s harder, much harder now. On simple matters, if you were a young writer in the 1970s, rents were very low.

“I had a rather grand apartment that cost about £12 a month. And so therefore, a couple of pieces for the Observer or Times Literary Supplement, or so on, could pay the rent months in advance, leaving you free.

“That’s much harder now. So it’s tough, it really is tough.”

Asked what his advice for aspiring young British writers was, McEwan said: “Disconnect from the internet for at least two hours a day and treat your own thoughts like a garden through which you are strolling.”

McEwan, who published his latest work, Lessons, in 2022, said the novel has so far “refused to die” as a literary form in an age of technological distractions.

He said: “I know there are many other competing forms, especially long form TV dramas, which are about the closest we’ve got to the Victorian novels.

“But so far, the novel has refused to die, partly because I think it still is the best form for giving us what it means to be a self in a changing world.”

Discussing his own work, he added: “Every book in a sense feels like the first. I’m quite addicted to the idea that every new novel should bear no trace of resemblance to the last.

“And I like to move on and shift my ground rapidly.”

McEwan said he did not think that AI was “anywhere near” yet replicating the quality of a human novel.

He said: “So far, what a novel requires is felt experience, embodied experience. I’m not sure that we’re anywhere near that yet.

“If it comes then and we get a masterpiece every week, maybe we’ll just have to count ourselves extremely lucky.”

Other recipients of awards at Windsor Castle on Tuesday included the artist Hew Locke, former Cabinet secretary Lord Sedwill and MI6 chief Sir Richard Moore.

Locke, who was made an OBE in the King’s Birthday Honours, said it was “great and strange at the same time” to receive the honour.

The artist grew up in Guyana and said he discussed the South American country with Charles in their conversation.

Locke said it was “great to hear” that Charles was “aware of the situation” in Guyana, after Venezuela recently renewed its border claim on the Essequibo region.