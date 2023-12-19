British actor Nicholas Hoult stars in new Rolling Stones music video

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

British actor Nicholas Hoult stars in new Rolling Stones music video

By Press Association
British actor Nicholas Hoult stars in new Rolling Stones music video (Ian West/PA)
British actor Nicholas Hoult stars in new Rolling Stones music video (Ian West/PA)

The Rolling Stones have released a new music video for their song Mess It Up, starring British actor Nicholas Hoult.

Hoult, best known for his roles in Skins and X-Men, takes centre stage in the newly released visuals following the launch of The Rolling Stones’ 14th number one album Hackney Diamonds in October.

The Great actor, 34, is not the first famous face to appear in a music video for the album, with Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney in the back seat of a red convertible as it drives along Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles for the single Angry.

In the video for Mess It Up, from Grammy-winning director Calmatic, Hoult stars as an ex-partner who does not know what he has until it is gone, walking out of a rocky relationship and dancing through the seasons before arriving at a beach.

On the beach he appears to have an epiphany and begins running to retrace his steps back to the house after seemingly several years, and is stunned to find the door is locked and a young boy living there.

Hoult’s character realises it is too little too late when the woman reacts in fear rather than joy of his return and what appears to be her new partner knocks him out in an attempt to rescue her.

Sharing the music video on his Instagram story, Hoult said: “Cannot believe I got to be in a @therollingstones video.”

The album from Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Woods marked their first collection of original songs for 18 years and also the first since the death of the band’s long-time drummer Charlie Watts in August 2021.

The music video release comes days after the band celebrated Richards’ milestone 80th birthday – while he also celebrated his 40th wedding anniversary to wife Patti Hansen.

Last week the band announced they were releasing a special live edition of their album, having performed seven tracks at the launch event on October 19 at Racket in Manhattan, including the debut performance of Shattered, as well as Tumbling Dice, Jumpin’ Jack Flash and Sweet Sounds Of Heaven alongside Lady Gaga.

It comes after the band announced a tour through North America titled Stones Hackney Diamonds Tour ’24 – kicking off in Houston in Texas on April 28 and playing cities throughout the US and Canada, ending on July 17 in Santa Clara, California.