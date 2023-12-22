King poked fun at ‘sausage fingers’ in coronation rehearsal, documentary shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

King poked fun at ‘sausage fingers’ in coronation rehearsal, documentary shows

By Press Association
The King and Prince of Wales were filmed during coronation ceremony rehearsals for the documentary (BBC/PA)
The King and Prince of Wales were filmed during coronation ceremony rehearsals for the documentary (BBC/PA)

The King joked about his “sausage fingers” with the Prince of Wales during coronation rehearsals that had the pair in giggles.

William was filmed closing a small clasp that held a lavish robe around his father Charles for a new BBC documentary, and made the King laugh with the quip “On the day, that’s not going to go in.”

Charles replied with a smile “No, you haven’t got sausage fingers like mine.”

King Charles III coronation
The Prince of Wales touches St Edward’s Crown on Charles’s head during the coronation (Yui Mok/PA)

When he was the Prince of Wales, Charles would sometimes poke fun at his large digits he dubbed “sausage fingers”, which occasionally generate a flurry of internet interest if they are prominent in a photograph.

In a letter to a friend after William was born, Charles reportedly wrote: “I can’t tell you how excited and proud I am. He really does look surprisingly appetising and has sausage fingers just like mine.”

During the coronation ceremony, William performed a moving role, pledging allegiance to the King and kissing him on the left cheek.

Speaking about William, the Dean of Westminster Dr David Hoyle, who officiated during the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, told the documentary: “What is it like for him to watch this happen? He has to be aware that there will come a day when he too will be thinking about facing this challenge.”

The BBC documentary Charles III: The Coronation Year will be screened on Boxing Day and shows the King and William rehearsing the poignant allegiance moment, revealing the affection between father and son.

King Charles III coronation
The Prince of Wales kisses his father the King during the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey (Yui Mok/PA)

William tickles Charles’s left cheek, making him laugh, then kisses him on the right cheek, but the King questions the move saying: “Wasn’t it that side?,” pointing to his other cheek.

William also makes the senior clerics and officials around him laugh when he says to his father “your left cheek is better”, after kissing it and giving his face another affectionate stroke.

When rehearsing the Queen’s crowning, Camilla looks at Charles and says “you’ve got to say yes or no” to laughter from those around, and the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby adds: “If you don’t say anything, if you don’t nod or indicate, Sir, I can’t crown Her Majesty.”

The Queen quips, to laughter: “Don’t bother to look, I’m very happy.”

The documentary takes the viewer behind the scenes as everything is readied ahead of the big day, from alterations to the crown jewels, the work of the Royal School of Needlework, and the arrival of the King and Queen’s anointing oil from the Holy Land.

King Charles III coronation
Queen Camilla is crowned with Queen Mary’s Crown by Archbishop Justin Welby (Yui Mok/PA)

The area in Westminster Abbey where the coronation ceremony was staged was called the “theatre” and the Princess Royal, interviewed for the documentary, said school acting lessons stood herself and Charles in good stead.

She said: “We often remark how grateful we are that our schools did a lot of drama and both of us spent time on stage – it’s really good training.

“Apart from the fact it gives you a bit of confidence, but it teaches you about learning lines and making sure you do the rehearsals and understand what’s involved. So you get it absolutely right.”

Charles III: The Coronation Year will be screened on Boxing Day at 6.50pm on BBC One and iPlayer.