Onlookers ‘watched in awe’ as man removed Banksy art work with bare hands

By Press Association
A man removes a piece of art work by Banksy (Aaron Chown/PA)
A man who witnessed the removal of a Banksy artwork in Peckham less than an hour after it was confirmed as a genuine installation said onlookers “watched in awe” as a man “bashed it with his hands”.

To get to the art work, the witness, who wanted to be referred to only as Alex, rode a Lime bike which was then used by a man who removed the art from the south London street.

The installation, a traffic stop sign covered with three aircraft resembling military drones, was posted to Banksy’s social media just after 12pm on Friday.

Alex, 26, said: “I opened Instagram and I saw it was posted four minutes before and I was about to go on my lunch break.

A man stands on a bike to remove a piece of art work by Banksy (Aaron Chown/PA)

“There were about two people there when I got there. We were all sort of admiring it and taking pictures.

“This guy comes up and grabs it, we watched in awe as he bashed it.

“He put the Lime bike under the sign, stood on the Lime bike and tried to hit the sign, he hit it with his hands and it wasn’t going anywhere.

“He fell off the Lime bike at one point. He disappeared and went away and about two minutes later he reappeared with bolt cutters and just sort of tried and tried and tried while everyone was watching.

A Lime bike was used to prop the man up while he looked to remove the sign (Aaron Chown/PA)

“We said, ‘what are you doing?’ but no one really knew what to do, we sort of just watched it happen.

“We were all a bit bemused; there was some honking of car horns.

“He ripped it off and ran across the road and ran away.

“He said nothing. He didn’t seem to care that much about the art itself.

The art work was taken away (Aaron Chown/PA)

“There was someone else there but I don’t know if they were together.

“I went there thinking that people want that, I wanted to see it before something happened to it.”

Another witness told the PA news agency that onlookers had shouted at the man while he tried to take the art piece down with the help of another.

They said: “As soon as it (the art piece) went up online a few people cycled down to it to see it straight away and just sort of hung around.

The stop sign was located at the intersection of Southampton Way and Commercial Way in Peckham (Aaron Chown/PA)

“When he started trying to knock it off, a few people were shouting for him to stop but he just carried on and that’s when he realised he couldn’t get it off with just his hands and had to get some bolt cutters.”

Another witness, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “I was surprised to see it, I took a picture of the sign, but I didn’t want to take a picture of the guy.

“It is strange, these pieces of art are nice, it would be nice if it had stayed there for a while.”

The art installation had been posted to Banksy’s Instagram page shortly after midday.