Bring Me The Horizon split with band member weeks before UK tour

By Press Association
Jordan Fish, Lee Malia, Oli Sykes, Mat Nicholls and Matt Kean of Bring Me The Horizon (Ian West/PA)
Bring Me The Horizon have announced they are parting ways with keyboardist Jordan Fish weeks before they embark on an international tour.

The British rock band – consisting of guitarist Lee Malia, singer Oliver Sykes, drummer Mat Nicholls, bassist Matt Kean and formerly Fish – are due to set off on a UK tour in January before heading to Australia, the US and Europe.

In a statement posted on social media, the group said: “Bring Me The Horizon has decided to part ways with Jordan Fish.

“We want to thank him for the musical journey he took with us and wish him luck with everything in the future.

“Meanwhile we continue to work on Nex Gen, with brand new music coming very soon. See you on our UK tour in January.”

Fish wished the band “every success in the future” in his own post.

He wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “I’m really grateful for my 11 years with the band and extremely proud of all that we have achieved together.

“I look forward to hearing what they do next and wish them every success in the future.

“I’m excited to start this next chapter in my career.”

After opening in Cardiff on January 9, the rock band will travel to cities across the UK including Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle and Sheffield.

Oliver Sykes, Lee Malia, Matt Kean, Matt Nicholls and Jordan Fish of Bring Me The Horizon arriving at the Brit Awards 2020 (Ian West/PA)

They will also play two dates in London’s O2 Arena before heading to Dublin’s 3 Arena for one show.

The group will then perform at key Australian cities in April, a show in Las Vegas and across Europe including Germany, Italy, France and Spain.

Originated in Sheffield, the band released their first album, Count Your Blessings, in 2006.

They have since released a further five albums, with their latest offering in 2019, Amo, going to number one in the UK and receiving a Grammy nomination for best rock album.

The also garnered a Grammy nod in 2019 for best rock song for their hit Mantra and were also nominated for best group at the Brit Awards in 2020.