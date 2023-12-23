The Archers star Ian Pepperell dies aged 53

Ian Pepperell, best known for playing Roy Tucker in The Archers, has died aged 53, the BBC has announced.

The actor, who played the hotelier in the long-running BBC Radio 4 drama for 22 years, died on Friday following a long illness.

During his career, he also acted in numerous stage productions and appeared in BBC soap opera EastEnders for a short stint.

Ian Pepperell, who played hotelier Roy Tucker in the long-running BBC Radio 4 drama for 22 years, died on Friday (Gary Moyes/BBC Radio 4/PA)

The Archers editor Jeremy Howe said: “Ian was the perfect Archers actor – he loved being part of an ensemble, relished the camaraderie and gossip of the Green Room, and had a seemingly effortlessly fine tuned vocal technique.

“Like all the very best radio actors he could think on his feet and change the way he played a scene in the blink of an eye.

“Thanks to Ian’s brilliance, he created in Roy a character who managed to face in two directions simultaneously in almost every scene he played.

“He captured Roy as both genial and anxious, funny and sad, easy-going and permanently stressed – a man who could hold down with ease a top job, yet who always carried with him Hamlet’s sense of failure.

“It all made perfect sense because of Ian’s uncanny and laser-guided ability to find humour in the emotional scenes and find pathos in the comedy that he always played so unerringly well.

“Ian had a lot more gas in the tank and was desperate to return to Ambridge once his health permitted.

“It is tragic that he died in his prime, we will miss him dearly and our hearts go out to his family and friends and everyone who knew him.

“Ambridge loved Roy – The Archers and our millions of listeners loved Ian’s Roy Tucker.”

In a New Year’s Eve episode of The Archers listeners heard Roy Tucker, played by Ian Pepperell, ask Hayley Jordan, portrayed by Lucy Davis, to marry him (Ken Green/BBC/PA)

BBC director of speech, Mohit Bakaya, added: “Ian was a hugely talented actor who contributed greatly to The Archers and brought much pleasure to listeners on Radio 4 for over two decades.

“He will be missed greatly and we send our deepest condolences to all who knew and loved him.”

Within the show, he featured in a number of dramatic storylines including a New Year’s Eve episode in which his character Roy Tucker ask Hayley Jordan, portrayed by Lucy Davis, to marry him.

In the world of theatre, he played Hamlet for the Oxford Stage Company and Richard III at the Haymarket Theatre in Leicester.

He also featured in a number of episodes of EastEnders in 1993 and appeared in police drama The Bill.