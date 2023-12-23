The Chicks ‘shocked’ by death of founding member Laura Lynch in car crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Chicks ‘shocked’ by death of founding member Laura Lynch in car crash

By Press Association
(left to right) Emily Robison, Natalie Maines and Martie Maguire of The Chicks perform on stage at BST Hyde Park in London (James Manning/PA)
US country band The Chicks have said they are “shocked and saddened” by the death of founding member Laura Lynch aged 65 following a car accident.

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed to the PA news agency that Lynch died on Friday after being involved in a two-vehicle collision.

Lynch was one of the founding members of the group in 1989, featuring on their first three albums, before departing the group in the mid-1990s.

In a statement shared to Instagram on Saturday, The Chicks wrote: “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Chicks.

“We hold a special place in our hearts for the time we spent playing music, laughing and traveling together.

“Laura was a bright light…her infectious energy and humour gave a spark to the early days of our band.

“Laura had a gift for design, a love of all things Texas and was instrumental in the early success of the band.

“Her undeniable talents helped propel us beyond busking on street corners to stages all across Texas and the mid-West.

“Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this sad time. – Emily, Martie & Natalie.”

The Dixie Chicks – Grammy Awards
The band announced it was changing its name from The Dixie Chicks to The Chicks in 2020 (Rich Lee/PA)

A report by the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed Lynch was pronounced dead at the scene following the head-on collision near El Paso.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries” and there is an ongoing investigation into the crash, the report said.

The US band was originally founded as The Dixie Chicks by Martie Maguire, Emily Strayer, Lynch and Robin Lynn Macy.

Macy later left the group and Lynch was replaced by Natalie Maines.

Before Lynch left, the band released three albums together – their 1990 debut Thank Heavens For Dale Evans, 1992’s Little Ol’ Cowgirl and 1993’s Shouldn’t A Told You That.

The group got its commercial breakthrough in 1998 with their fourth album Wide Open Spaces, with Maines leading the vocals.

It was followed up by 1999’s Fly, 2002’s Home, 2006’s Take The Long Way – which all went to number one in the US album charts.

In 2020, the band announced they were changing their name to The Chicks.

The word Dixie often refers to the southern states of the US that seceded around 1860 to form the new Confederate States of America.

They released their comeback album, Gaslighter, in 2020 and supported Bruce Springsteen at BST Hyde Park in London in July.