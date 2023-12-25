Doctor Who and Emmerdale star Richard Franklin dies aged 87 on Christmas Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Doctor Who and Emmerdale star Richard Franklin dies aged 87 on Christmas Day

By Press Association
Richard Franklin has died aged 87 (Líam Rudden Media)
Richard Franklin has died aged 87 (Líam Rudden Media)

Doctor Who and Emmerdale star Richard Franklin has died at the age of 87 on Christmas Day, a spokesperson for his family confirmed in a statement seen by the PA news agency.

The statement said: “Richard sadly died in his sleep after fighting long-term illness.

“We are deeply saddened by his loss, we will fondly remember him for his generosity, creative spirit and fantastic story telling.

“He is also well remembered outside the family for his long-running career in TV and theatre where he delighted audiences of all ages.

“This gave him great joy and we know his legacy will last.”

Franklin, who played Captain Mike Yates in the long-running BBC One sci-fi series, now starring Ncuti Gatwa, “passed away peacefully in his sleep”, according to a friend of the late actor.

Liam Rudden, who had been given his first professional acting job by the stage and screen star, announced the news when he posted to the late TV star’s social media page on Monday.

On X, formerly Twitter, he wrote: “It is with great sadness, that the family of Richard Franklin have asked me to share news of his passing, early this morning.

“Richard passed away peacefully in his sleep. Details of funeral arrangements will be shared here when announced.

“Sleep well Richard. #RIP – Liam Rudden.”

In a post to his own social media account he said he was “devastated”, adding: “Farewell to a mentor and friend.”

Katy Manning, who starred as the Doctor’s companion Jo Grant on the show about aliens and time travel, also paid tribute.

On X, she said: “Our wonderful brave captain Yates #RichardFranklin has gone on his awfully big adventure I’m so very grateful I saw him on Friday.”

She added: “My thoughts are with his family.”

Franklin, who was known for playing businessman Denis Rigg in British soap Emmerdale, also appeared in TV mini series Little Women, sci-fi series Blake’s 7 and the 2016 film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

He graduated from the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (Rada) in 1965 with an acting diploma and went on to star in many plays.

Franklin was also a voice actor and reprised his Doctor Who role for Big Finish Productions, who paid tribute to the actor following his death.

On X, it said: “Everyone at Big Finish is greatly saddened to learn that Richard Franklin passed away earlier today. Our deepest condolences to all who knew and loved him. #RIP.”