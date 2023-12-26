Author Hanif Kureishi on life-changing injuries: My privacy is gone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle

Author Hanif Kureishi on life-changing injuries: My privacy is gone

By Press Association
Hanif Kureishi (Yui Mok/PA)
Hanif Kureishi has said his sense of self and privacy have been “completely eradicated” after a fall on Boxing Day in Rome last year.

The 69-year-old British author and playwright spoke to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme as he guest edited the show on Tuesday, a year after sustaining life-changing injuries.

According to the programme, Kureishi is still unable to use his arms or legs and has spent the last year in five different hospitals.

Recording the show at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in London, Kureishi said he feels like an “exhibit” being surrounded by doctors who see him as “a thing”.

He added: “It is humiliating at the start and then you begin to realise that it doesn’t really matter.

“You realise quite quickly that your body doesn’t belong to you any more… that you are changed, washed, poked and prodded by nurses and doctors, random people all the time.”

Kureishi  – best known for The Buddha Of Suburbia, Intimacy and Mother – also said: “You give up any sense of privacy; of your body, of your mind, of your soul, of anything about you… it’s completely eradicated.”

The author returned home before Christmas Day, according to the pre-recorded show.

He said: “I want to walk in the door and go about my world again as though this has been some terrible interregnum, but I am going to go back to my house as a disabled person.

“I have to adjust to becoming another person, with different relationships, with different people.

“I have to find a way of living like that. It’s horrifying, I don’t want to do it, but I have to do things every day that I really don’t want to do.”

He previously told followers on X, formerly Twitter, that he fell on December 26 2022 during a walk through Piazza del Popolo to Villa Borghese and back to his apartment in the Italian capital.

Kureishi said he thought at the time “this is ridiculous, to die in such a stupid way, surely I could do something dramatic, bit more interesting”, and while waiting for an ambulance he wanted to call loved ones to say goodbye.

However, he said his partner Isabella d’Amico told him not to as they would be “quite shocked to see a dying man pop up” on their phones.

Kureishi said: “It occurred to me that everybody dies, and everybody will have that moment, and I thought, ‘Well, this is my moment and it’s rather unexpected’.

“I guess, for most people, it probably comes rather unexpectedly… I also had a sense of thinking, ‘I’m really not done yet, there’s lots of things I really want to do. I’m not ready to die yet’.”

He also said he has “lost his sense of humour” and the “world seems darker than before” and he no longer listens to music.

Royal Investitures
Hanif Kureishi became a CBE in 2008 (Martin Keene/PA)

“I couldn’t bear to hear it,” he added. “I think it would be too moving, I think it would be too upsetting, I would feel so awful about myself and so depressed about my situation.”

Kureishi said “every single morning you have to come to terms with the fact that you’ve become disabled” and he has more of sense now of how generous people can be.

Since the accident, his son Carlo has been helping him write blog updates through dictation, which will be turned into a book called Shattered.

Kureishi said: “I had to find a completely new way to write. I can’t sit at my desk for hours fiddling around with words and crossing things out, I can’t use my hands, I can’t use a pen. So I just have to say it.”

He is best known for 1990 work The Buddha Of Suburbia, which was adapted for a BBC television series with a soundtrack by David Bowie.

Kureishi’s second novel, The Black Album, was adapted for the stage in 2009.

He was made a CBE in 2008.