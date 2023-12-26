Jamie Oliver and Nigella Lawson pay tribute to chef Bill Granger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Jamie Oliver and Nigella Lawson pay tribute to chef Bill Granger

By Press Association
Chef Bill Granger has died at the age of 54 (Chris Radburn/PA)
Chef Bill Granger has died at the age of 54 (Chris Radburn/PA)

Nigella Lawson and Jamie Oliver are among those who have paid  tribute to Australian chef Bill Granger, after his death at the age of 54.

The restaurateur, chef and food writer “died peacefully in hospital” in London on Christmas Day, according to a statement from his family on social media.

In the comments on the Instagram post, Lawson, 63, said she was “heartbroken” while Oliver, 48, said the news was “heart-breaking”.

The statement on Tuesday said: “It is with great sadness that the family of Bill Granger announce he has passed away on 25th December at the age of 54.

“A dedicated husband and father, Bill died peacefully in hospital with his wife Natalie Elliott and three daughters, Edie, Ines and Bunny, at his bedside in their adopted home of London.

“Born in Melbourne, Australia, Bill was a self-taught cook who became a celebrated global restaurateur and food writer with a career spanning over 30 years.”

It added: “He will be deeply missed by all, with his loss most profoundly felt by his adored family, who are grateful for all the love and support that has been given.”

TV chef and restaurateur Oliver commented: “This is devastating news, I’m so sad to hear this, what a guy he was… a wonderful human, kind calm soul….

“I admired everything he represented in food, I remember the first time I met him many moons ago he couldn’t have been nicer and his food so good…

“Sending so much love to all his family, rest in peace, Bill, he will be sorely missed.”

Food writer and TV cook Lawson said: “I’m heartbroken to hear this. So cruel.”

Australian actor and singer Jason Donovan said: “Devastating… Wonderful father and husband. Wonderful man!! Ray of Aussie sunshine.”