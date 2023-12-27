Gwyneth Paltrow and Hugh Jackman join tributes to chef Bill Granger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Gwyneth Paltrow and Hugh Jackman join tributes to chef Bill Granger

By Press Association
Bill Granger at Buckingham Palace in 2011 (PA)
Bill Granger at Buckingham Palace in 2011 (PA)

Hollywood stars have joined figures from the food world in paying tribute to chef Bill Granger, who has died aged 54.

The restaurateur, chef and food writer “died peacefully in hospital” in London on Christmas Day, according to a statement from his family.

Fellow Australian Hugh Jackman made a joint statement with his former partner Deborah-Lee Furness, saying on Instagram: “We are devastated to hear the news of Bill’s passing. His talent, his joie de vivre, the way he brought people together, and his commitment to family were inspiring.”

2014 Met Costume Institute Gala – New York
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness in 2014 (Dennis Van Tine/PA)

Jackman’s fellow actor Gwyneth Paltrow also replied to the Granger family’s online statement.

“Oh my goodness, this is so heartbreaking! Love to you all,” she wrote.

Actor Richard E Grant shared a row of heartbreak emojis while Australian singer and actor Jason Donovan dubbed Granger a “ray of Aussie sunshine”.

The Granger family released a statement on Tuesday, saying: “It is with great sadness that the family of Bill Granger announce he has passed away on 25th December at the age of 54.

“A dedicated husband and father, Bill died peacefully in hospital with his wife Natalie Elliott and three daughters, Edie, Ines and Bunny, at his bedside in their adopted home of London.

View this post on Instagram