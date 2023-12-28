Carol Kirkwood: I feel no pressure about how I look

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carol Kirkwood: I feel no pressure about how I look

By Press Association
Weather presenter Carol Kirkwood is embracing growing older (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Carol Kirkwood has said she feels “no pressure whatsoever” about her appearance.

The Scottish BBC weather presenter, 61, said one benefit of getting older is that you care so much less about what others think.

She told Prima magazine: “I feel no pressure whatsoever about how I look.

“I’m just into my 60s, but I think the positive is that you care less about what people think of you.

“You hear people’s opinions, but you don’t take them on board as much as when you’re younger.”

Carol Kirkwood is featured in Prima magazine (Prima UK/PA)

Kirkwood added she makes identical resolutions year on year, but never sticks to them.

She said: “My resolutions are always the same – the first one is to get fit and the second one is to lose wight.

“I fail by the second day of January on both. There’s always so much leftover food. And then I’m going to start again on Monday – but I never do!”

Kirkwood, who is also a successful fiction author, said it “will be nice to retire one day and focus on my writing” but at the moment she is embracing her dual jobs.

She said; “At the moment, I have two careers running in parallel and they’re both full-time, so it’s time-consuming.

“But I also love both of them and, if you want something done, ask a busy person. I can’t imagine I’ll be doing the weather when I’m 90 though!”

Kirkwood’s role as a weather presenter means she is often faced with the realities of climate change and said while it is important to relay the facts, she is sometimes impacted the the distressing images she sees.

She said: “Our weather is quickly becoming more extreme with climate change. More floods, higher temperatures.

Carol Kirkwood talked about her dual careers (Prima UK/PA)

“I’m there to impart a message (presenting the weather), so I have to be factual and get on with it, but, when I see the pictures of the aftermath of wildfires or flooding, I can’t help but feel emotional.”

Read the full interview in Prima’s February 2024 issue, on sale now.