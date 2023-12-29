Veteran broadcaster James Whale becomes MBE in New Year Honours list

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Veteran broadcaster James Whale becomes MBE in New Year Honours list

By Press Association
Veteran broadcaster James Whale becomes MBE in New Year Honours list (Ian West/PA)
Veteran broadcaster James Whale becomes MBE in New Year Honours list (Ian West/PA)

James Whale has been made an MBE in the New Year Honours list, recognising his services to broadcasting and to charity.

The broadcaster and talk show host has been a popular voice on radio and TV for five decades, and still hosts a regular Saturday slot on TalkTV and TalkRadio.

Whale began his career with Metro Radio in 1974 where he pioneered the late-night radio phone-in.

The 72-year-old rose to fame in the 1980s with his frank style, dry wit and no-nonsense approach on late-night programme The James Whale Radio Show, gaining a legion of loyal listeners.

The Shooting Star Ball – London
James Whale becomes MBE for services to broadcasting and charity (Ian West/PA)

Whale then spent 13 years at TalkSport before hosting the drivetime show on LBC and the breakfast show on BBC Essex.

During his career he also hosted Whale On, Dial Midnight and Central Weekend Live for ITV, and Talk About for BBC One.

Whale’s autobiography Almost A Celebrity: A Lifetime Of Night-Time was published in 2008 and he later launched a new version of The James Whale Radio Show.

Earlier this year, he was awarded the first ever Tric Recognition Award for his 50 years in broadcasting.

Richard Wallace, head of TalkTV, said about the MBE: “There are legends – and then there’s James Whale. This award is a fitting acknowledgement of a maverick talent who has entertained TV and radio audiences with inimitable style for more than 50 years.”

Dennie Morris, director of audio and news broadcasting, said: “James is not only a giant of radio and television, but one of the loveliest men I’ve ever met.

“His contribution to the industry and to charity over the years has been remarkable. I can think of no one more deserving of this honour.”

In 2016, Whale appeared on Celebrity Big Brother alongside Christopher Biggins and Frankie Grande – the brother of US pop star Ariana.

Whale was the sixth housemate to be evicted, alongside The Only Way Is Essex star Lewis Bloor, and on his exit admitted the show had been a bigger challenge than he had expected.

“I went in thinking it was the easiest money I would ever earn in my entire life,” he said.

Celebrity Big Brother 2016 Launch – Hertfordshire
James Whale is seen entering the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2016 (Ian West/PA)

Whale was diagnosed with cancer in 2000 and had to have one of his kidneys removed.

In 2018, his wife Melinda died after being diagnosed with lung cancer and in August 2020, Whale revealed cancer had returned in his kidney, spine, brain and lungs.

The radio DJ’s past experience with cancer led him to form the James Whale Kidney Fund in 2006, which merged with Kidney Cancer UK in 2015.

Whale now hosts a weekly podcast with his second wife Nadine Talbot-Brown talking about their journey together with his stage four kidney cancer.

Appearing on Talk TV for A Lifetime Of Night-Time: The James Whale Story, which will air on Saturday at 10pm, Whale said his cancer “is a bit bad at the moment” but spoke of his desire to continue hosting his Saturday night show.

His wife described the show as his “reason for being” at the moment.

Whale said: “If I have a few more months that would be great, if I have until next Christmas or this coming Christmas would be nice wouldn’t it, but if I die tomorrow I’ve had an amazing time and I married an amazing lady.

“And I’ve had a lifetime of not having to have a job, I don’t work.”