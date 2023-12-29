Dame Shirley Bassey ‘humbled’ as honour recognises music career spanning decades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dame Shirley Bassey ‘humbled’ as honour recognises music career spanning decades

By Press Association
Dame Shirley Bassey has been named a Companion of Honour (PA)
Dame Shirley Bassey has been named a Companion of Honour (PA)

Dame Shirley Bassey has said she is “truly humbled” to be made a Companion of Honour in the New Year Honours list.

The Welsh singer, 86, is recognised for her services to music this year after previously becoming a dame in the 1999 honours list.

Dame Shirley said in a statement to the PA news agency: “Receiving the Order of the Companions of Honour is just one of the most wonderful feelings.

“Music has been a constant companion in my life. As a little girl growing up in Tiger Bay, I would dream of travelling the world and never imagined that one day, my voice would take me to where I am now.

“Every step of my career has been about taking that chance, believing in myself and making that leap.

“I live to sing and love to perform. Entertaining audiences for over 70 years has been a privilege. My heart is full of emotion and I am truly humbled.”

Attitude Awards 2023 – London
Dame Shirley Bassey attending the Attitude Awards ceremony in London in October (PA)

Dame Shirley was born the youngest of seven children in Tiger Bay, Cardiff.

Her early jobs included working in a factory’s wrapping and packing department while she sang at working men’s clubs at weekends.

After touring Britain in revues and variety shows, she enjoyed her first hit in 1957, with the calypso-style Banana Boat Song.

With her powerful voice, lavish gowns, and extravagant arm and hand movements, she became the first Welsh singer to score a number one single, in January 1959, with As I Love You from the album The Bewitching Miss Bassey.

She was the first recipient of the Brit Award for best British female solo artist in 1977, and the first musician to be awarded the Freedom of the City of Cardiff.

Glastonbury Festival 2007
Dame Shirley after her performance on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury in 2007 (PA)

Such has been her success that even into the 1990s, her records have spent more time in the UK charts than those of any other British female performer.

Twenty-nine of her albums were registered as best sellers between 1961 and 1991.

In 1964 she had a major hit in the United States with Goldfinger, one of three title songs she has performed for James Bond films. She also recorded the theme songs for Diamonds Are Forever and Moonraker.

In 1997 she scored a notable hit with Propellerheads on History Repeating, and in 2005 she featured on the top 10 hit Diamonds Are From Sierra Leone by Kanye West.

In 2007 Dame Shirley wore a bedazzled pink dress with a feathered train to perform at the Glastonbury music festival.

New Royal Mail stamps
A set of stamps was issued in Dame Shirley’s honour earlier this year (Royal Mail/PA)

The outfit, by Welsh designer Julien Macdonald, was completed with a pair of bejewelled Wellington boots with her initials DSB on the side.

This year the Royal Mint released a limited-edition series of coins created in her honour, with a design featuring the name and silhouette of the Big Spender singer striking her famous arms-outstretched pose.

The coin is embossed with the names of her three James Bond theme tunes and also pays tribute to the performer’s roots through a small depiction of the Welsh dragon.

In September, Royal Mail issued a set of 12 special stamps to mark 70 years since the start of Dame Shirley’s career.

She is the first solo female music artist to be honoured with a dedicated stamp issue.

The stamps include Dame Shirley singing at the Pigalle nightclub in 1965, in Bournemouth in 1974, at the BBC Electric Proms in 2009, singing World In Union with Bryn Terfel during the opening ceremony of the Rugby World Cup in 1999, and performing during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre, Hollywood, in 2013.