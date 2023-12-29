Bake Off star Paul Hollywood set for royal handshake after being made MBE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bake Off star Paul Hollywood set for royal handshake after being made MBE

By Press Association
Paul Hollywood has been honoured (PA)
Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood, whose handshake is a highly coveted honour on the show, has been made an MBE.

He has appeared on the show since 2010, first with Dame Mary Berry and now with Dame Prue Leith, appraising the efforts of amateur bakers.

A “Hollywood handshake” is the highest praise he offers and they are distributed sparingly to competitors who have impressed him with a bake.

Hollywood, 57, who is honoured for services to baking and broadcasting, grew up in the Wirral, near Liverpool, and initially trained to be a sculptor before he joined his family’s business and became a professional baker.

Chatsworth Country Fair
Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood (Danny Lawson/PA)

He has worked at some of the most exclusive hotels in England, including Cliveden House in Berkshire, The Chester Grosvenor and The Dorchester in London.

In 2007, he launched the Paul Hollywood Artisan Bread company and served bread to well-known grocers, including Harrods.

The luxury London store sold a £15 Roquefort and almond sourdough, created by Hollywood, and in a 2008 article The Telegraph claimed it was the most expensive loaf in Britain.

The business was liquidated in 2014.

By 2010, Hollywood had firmly established his career in TV, which began when he appeared on Carlton Food Network, later known as Taste CFN, alongside James Martin.

Since then he has shared his culinary tricks on shows including ITV’s This Morning and former UKTV food show Great Food Live, as well as Bake Off.

He has authored a number of cookbooks including How To Bake (2012), Bread (2013) and The Weekend Baker (2016).

Another book called Pies And Puds was released following a 2013 TV series of the same name in which Hollywood created bakes including an apple and Wensleydale pie, frangipane tart, sponge pudding and sausage rolls.

The Bake Off judge has a fondness for cars, and he fronted the Netflix show Paul Hollywood’s Big Continental Road Trip in 2017.

He has also presented the 2020 Channel 4 food travelogue Paul Hollywood Eats Japan.

In 2022, the TV star embarked on a nationwide live tour called Paul Hollywood Live and appeared in front of audiences with a fully equipped kitchen to share “tricks of the trade”.

Hollywood also judges alongside Dame Prue on the US version of Bake Off, the Great American Baking Show.