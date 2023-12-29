Glastonbury co-founder Michael Eavis knighted in New Year Honours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Glastonbury co-founder Michael Eavis knighted in New Year Honours

By Press Association
Michael Eavis established what became Glastonbury Festival in 1970 (Yui Mok/PA)
Glastonbury co-founder Michael Eavis joked he may “take a couple of tickets” in his pocket if the Prince of Wales performs the investiture ceremony as he was knighted in the New Year Honours.

The dairy farmer, 88, who first hosted the Pilton Pop, Blues & Folk Festival at Worthy Farm in 1970, has been recognised for services to music and charity.

In an interview with the official Glastonbury website, Sir Michael said his daughter Emily, with whom he runs Glastonbury music festival, had brought him the official letter about his knighthood, adding: “I was really surprised to see it, actually. Why did they choose me I wonder?”

He added: “What can I say, really? I’ve done quite a lot of stuff in my life and I’ve always been fairly sure that I was doing the right thing.”

Glastonbury Festival 2022
Glastonbury Festival co-founder Michael Eavis (Yui Mok/PA)

Athelstan Joseph Michael Eavis, whose father was a Methodist preacher, was born in Pilton, Somerset, in 1935, and educated at Wells Cathedral School.

He later went to the Thames Nautical Training College and initially joined the Union-Castle Line, part of the British Merchant Navy, as a trainee midshipman.

In 1954 he inherited his parents’ 150-acre farm and 60 cows and had a change of career.

Speaking about his knighthood, he told the Glastonbury website: “When I got the CBE in 2007, I went and told my mother, who was 95 at the time. And she just said, ‘Oh that’s a pity, I thought you would have got a K’!”

He was first inspired to host a music event at Worthy Farm in 1970 after an open-air Led Zeppelin concert.

Admission was £1, which included free camping and free milk.

Audiences enjoyed performances by Marc Bolan’s Tyrannosaurus Rex (later T. Rex), who played in place of the Kinks who were due to headline.

The following year it became Glastonbury Fayre, a small event attracting around 1,500 people, and the date was changed to coincide with summer solstice.

Glastonbury Festival 2004
Michael Eavis at Glastonbury in 2004 (Yui Mok/PA)

It is now the largest greenfield festival in the world and is attended by around 200,000 people each year, drawing the biggest musical headliners and a raft of celebrity guests.

Sir Michael said the farm “has been a fantastic part of my life too”, adding: “We’re actually finalists for the Gold Cup again this year, which is the UK’s premier dairy herds competition.

“The judges were here earlier this month and we’ll find out if we’ve won in February. So that’s a big deal too. Well, it is to me anyway!”

The festival’s 50th anniversary celebrations in 2020 were cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic, when Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and Sir Paul McCartney were due to headline.

The event came roaring back in 2022 with Sir Paul, Lamar and Billie Eilish all at the top of the bill.

Greenpeace, Oxfam and WaterAid all receive donations from the festival and the event aims to raise around £2 million per year, which also helps hundreds of local causes.

Sir Michael is still active in the running of the festival, but his daughter Emily and her husband take full responsibility for the line-up.

During the festival, he chooses to walk among the punters instead of travelling through the site’s myriad rat runs, and is often seen taking selfies with fans.

Glastonbury Festival 2023
Michael Eavis appears with his band on the Park Stage (Yui Mok/PA)

In 2023 he was met by rapturous applause as he performed on the site’s Park Stage before the music officially kicked off.

Hundreds chanted “Michael” as he was wheeled out on an office chair to perform a collection of classics as he recovered from an operation on his leg.

Sir Michael has also been politically active and unsuccessfully stood as a candidate for the Labour Party in 1997.

In 2004, he suggested voters disillusioned with Tony Blair should switch to the Green Party in protest against the Iraq War.

However, he returned to Labour in 2010 and was an advocate for Jeremy Corbyn’s anti-nuclear and anti-austerity policies, calling him “the hero of the hour” and inviting him to the festival in 2017.

Sir Michael has also been vocal in his support for fox hunting, trophy hunting and badger culling, prompting anger from animal rights activists including Queen guitarist Sir Brian May, who has claimed he will never play the festival in protest.

He was made a CBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in 2007.

Asked about the knighthood ceremony and if he had met the King before, Sir Michael told the Glastonbury website: “I have, actually. Last time I met him, I got a suit especially.

“And he said, ‘Why aren’t you wearing your shorts?’! But I think William might do the ceremony. He’s made a few mentions of wanting to come to the Festival. So I’ll probably take a couple of tickets in my pocket!”

Sir Michael has also helped to build a number of rented social homes near to the festival site in a project which was this year visited by former footballer Gary Lineker.

He said of the importance of the houses: “Well, obviously I’ve been in the village all my life and I’ve seen all the council houses sold off, so there were no houses left to rent for working people. And private renting can be a nightmare.

“I think it’s so important to have a permanent stock of houses to rent at an affordable price. So that was the most important thing for me to do in this village really.”