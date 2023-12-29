Former RSC artistic director Gregory Doran ‘delighted’ to receive knighthood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former RSC artistic director Gregory Doran ‘delighted’ to receive knighthood

By Press Association
Former RSC artistic director Gregory Doran ‘delighted’ to receive knighthood (John Bellars/RSC/PA)
Gregory Doran, the artistic director emeritus of the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC), has spoken of his joy at been given a knighthood in the New Year Honours list.

The theatre boss, 65, is honoured for services to the arts, having been officially appointed artistic director at the RSC in September 2012, taking over from the late Sir Michael Boyd.

“I am delighted to have received this honour,” Sir Gregory said in a statement to the PA news agency.

Prince of Wales visit to Warwickshire
Charles watches a performance of Henry IV Part I by secondary school students from Stratford-up-Avon alongside artistic director Gregory Doran (left) at The Royal Shakespeare Theatre (Joe Giddens/PA)

“Shakespeare has been a passport through my life, and I have been privileged to be able to spend so much of career working with the very greatest company dedicated to his work, the Royal Shakespeare Company, and sharing his genius with as many as possible around the world.”

Sir Gregory announced in September 2021 that he was taking a period of compassionate leave from the RSC to care for his husband Sir Antony Sher.

The theatre star died in December that year at the age of 72 from cancer and Doran confirmed he was stepping down from the RSC position in April 2022.

He is the artistic director emeritus of the RSC until December 31 2023.

Sir Gregory began his career as an actor with the RSC in 1987, before becoming associate director in 1996 and chief associate director a decade later.

In 2002, he led a season of five rarely-performed Jacobean and Elizabethan plays and directed The Island Princess by John Fletcher at the Swan Theatre and a run at the Gielgud Theatre in London’s West End and received an Olivier Award for outstanding achievement of the year.

The Graham Norton Show – London
David Tennant and Catherine Tate hosted Shakespeare Live! From The RSC (Ian West/PA)

In his role as RSC artistic director, he reunited with Scottish star David Tennant, after Twelfth Night in 2008, to direct the production of Richard II which became the first RSC production to play live to cinemas around the world in November 2013.

A year later he directed The Witch Of Edmonton, which saw Dame Eileen Atkins return to the RSC for her 80th birthday year, while in 2015 Sir Gregory directed Death Of A Salesman starring Sir Antony and Dame Harriet Walter, which later transferred to London’s Noel Coward Theatre.

In April 2016, Sir Gregory directed Shakespeare Live! From The RSC in a collaboration with the BBC to mark Shakespeare’s birthday and the 400th anniversary of his death, hosted by Tennant and Catherine Tate and included stars Dame Judi Dench, Dame Helen Mirren, Benedict Cumberbatch and Sir Ian McKellen.

The event was later nominated for a Bafta for best live event.

While Sir Gregory opened The Boy In The Dress in 2019, a new musical from David Walliams’ comedy about the story of a star striker and fashion lover with new songs from Robbie Williams and Guy Chambers.

The theatre director has also been awarded honorary doctorates from seven different universities, including the University of Bristol and the University of Warwick.