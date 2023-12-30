Tom Wilkinson will be missed as one of the great actors – Robert Carlyle

Actor Tom Wilkinson will be missed as “one of the greats of not only his, but of any generation”, according to his The Full Monty co-star Robert Carlyle.

The British star, well known for his role as former steel mill foreman Gerald Cooper in the 1997 comedy film, died suddenly at home on Saturday at the age of 75, his family said.

He recently reunited with his The Full Monty co-stars, Carlyle and Mark Addy, in a Disney+ series of the same name this year.

The original comedy about an unlikely group of male strippers in Sheffield won an Oscar for best original musical or comedy score and was nominated for three others, including best picture and best director.

Wilkinson’s character played a critical role in the film as he was recruited to help the unemployed men dance ahead of them performing to a Tom Jones version of You Can Leave Your Hat On.

He would also take home the best supporting actor award at the 1998 Bafta ceremony for his role in the film.

In a statement to the PA news agency, Scottish actor Carlyle – who played leading man Gary “Gaz” Schofield in the classic comedy – said: “So sad to hear of Tom’s passing.

“He’ll be sorely missed by everyone who had the pleasure of working with him.

“Such a huge performer, a real titan of an actor, one of the greats of not only his, but of any generation.”

Wilkinson’s co-star William Snape, who plays Gaz’s son in the film, said his death felt like losing a “brother”.

In an Instagram post, Snape wrote: “I’m no good at this but feel like I need to say it. Today we lost a brother. What we all went through nearly 30 years ago changed so much about our lives but one thing remained. Us.

“Our full Monty family. And today we said good bye to one of them. Tom Wilkinson was hilarious, gentle, kind and generous with his time and talent. Rest in peace Tom. You will be sorely missed my friend.”

Tom Wilkinson and his wife Diana Hardcastle (William Conran/PA)

Wilkinson was nominated for Academy Awards for best actor in a leading role for In The Bedroom in 2001, and best actor in a supporting role for Michael Clayton in 2007.

He also starred in the 2005 blockbuster Batman Begins as mafia boss Carmine Falcone.

Sissy Spacek, who was also given an Oscar nod for portraying Wilkinson’s wife for In the Bedroom, said in a statement to PA: “He was a brilliant actor and a very lovely man. We had a wonderful time working together.“

Their 2001 film about how a married couple’s life in Maine spins out of control was nominated for a total of five Academy Awards.

Wilkinson, who became an OBE for services to drama in 2005, was born in Yorkshire in 1948 and grew up in Canada and Cornwall before attending the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (Rada) in the 1970s.

He also won a 2009 Golden Globe and 2008 Emmy for his role as American political figure Benjamin Franklin in HBO series John Adams opposite Paul Giamatti.

Recalling working with Wilkinson in a long post, Slow Horses star Jack Lowden remembered the actor telling him, while they smoked cigarettes, that he last auditioned for roles in the 1970s.

Lowden, who starred opposite Wilkinson in the 2016 biographical and courtroom film Denial, wrote on Instagram: “Another day, he did the 1st take of a near 10 page speech in this film, sat down and waited for his next cig break. Then the assistant director came over and said ‘Great Tom, we’re gonna do that again’.

“To which Tom said ‘No we’re not, because that was perfect’.

“A gifted, beautiful actor of precision, skill and outrageous but justified belief. A titan. RIP Tom. Ps, he didn’t do that speech again. Because he was right. It was perfect first time.”

Wilkinson was also known for his roles in a BBC adaptation of Charles Dickens novel Martin Chuzzlewit, the 1995 adaptation of Jane Austen’s Sense And Sensibility and the 2014 Wes Anderson comedy drama The Grand Budapest Hotel.

Among those paying tribute was singer Will Young, who recalled Wilkinson coming to his aid when he was taking part in acting auditions.

Young, who has appeared in Mrs Henderson Presents, Marple and Highland Park, wrote on Instagram: “Goodbye friend. Funny, bloody smart, helped me with auditions along with (Diana Hardcastle) and what a terrific actor. British acting royalty I salute you dear Tom xxx.”

Actor Aneurin Barnard, who starred opposite Wilkinson in Dead In A Week (Or Your Money Back), said he was “very sad” to hear of his death.

On X, formerly Twitter, Barnard wrote: “I had a very great time getting to know him and working with him. One of our wonderful legends that we say goodbye to. Bye for now Tom x.”

Scott Derrickson, known for directing horror films such as Sinister and The Black Phone, recalled a time when the actor gave him a surprise kiss on the lips whilst on the set of The Exorcism Of Emily Rose.

On X, formerly Twitter, the American filmmaker wrote: “As I went in for a hug, he turned sideways and put one arm around my shoulder.

“I said, ‘Well that’s a British hug if I’ve ever had one…’

“He frowned at me, then grabbed my face and kissed me right on the lips for a good five seconds, then declared loudly, ‘Don’t ever insult British affection or sense of romance! We invented the stuff!’”

He described Wilkinson as “an amazing talent and wonderful human being”.

A Disney+ spokesperson said: “We are deeply saddened by the news of Tom Wilkinson’s passing. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues.”

Wilkinson married actress Diana Hardcastle in 1988 and they have two children.

Hardcastle has starred alongside her husband in 2011 ensemble comedy The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, History channel TV show The Kennedys, 2014 action movie Good People and most recently in the 2020 period drama series Belgravia.

A statement released through Wilkinson’s agent said: “It is with great sadness that the family of Tom Wilkinson announce that he died suddenly at home on December 30. His wife and family were with him.

“The family asks for privacy at this time.”