Thousands to gather in Edinburgh to mark Hogmanay celebrations

Thousands of revellers will gather in Edinburgh to mark the 30th anniversary of the city’s traditional Hogmanay celebrations.

The occasion will be marked with the traditional concert in Princes Street Gardens, headlined by 1990s Britpop legends, Pulp.

A ticketed concert and street party has taken place in the Scottish capital since 1993.

Festivities began with the torchlight procession in Edinburgh city centre, led by Vikings from the Shetland South Mainland Up Helly Aa Jarl Squad (Jane Barlow/PA)

The traditional Torchlight Parade trailed through the Old Town on Friday evening, starting at the Meadows and led by Shetland’s Up Helly Aa Jarl Squad.

On Sunday, up to 40,000 revellers from across the globe are expected to pack into Princes Street for the world-famous street party to see in the new year.

Pulp’s headline set will be punctuated by fireworks from Edinburgh Castle at midnight, marking the start of 2024.

Cammy Day, leader of City of Edinburgh Council, said: “I’m sure I speak for the whole city when I say how excited I am for the 30th anniversary edition of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay.

“From the incredible torchlight procession through to Pulp seeing us into 2024, and so much more, we’re really fortunate to have such excellent events on offer for our residents and visitors.

“Not only is Hogmanay an Edinburgh institution but it is also a major contributor to our city’s economy, providing jobs and commercial opportunities for our local residents and businesses.

This year, our procession will commence from the Meadows, leading a march to the City Centre adorned with glowing torches, rhythmic drumming, and melodious piping 🥁 Book your tickets here 👉 https://t.co/KKPhFv5Zcv — Edinburgh's Hogmanay (@edhogmanay) December 27, 2023

“This is a time where we can celebrate the best of our city as one year closes and look ahead with pride and positivity to the next.

“I want to thank the organisers, our partners and of course council colleagues who have worked tirelessly on this event and will continue to in the coming days.

“I wish everyone in the capital a fantastic Hogmanay and a very happy new year.”