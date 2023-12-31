Lewis Capaldi announces continued touring break after improvement in health

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lewis Capaldi announces continued touring break after improvement in health

By Press Association
Lewis Capaldi has said he will not return to touring just yet (Yui Mok/PA)
Lewis Capaldi has said he is “going to continue taking some time to carry on looking after myself” after his six-month hiatus from touring yielded an improvement in his health.

The Scottish singer-songwriter announced in June he would be taking a break from touring “for the foreseeable future” after he struggled with his voice during a Glastonbury set.

On New Year’s Eve, he updated fans in a lengthy Instagram post to say he is “working with some incredible professionals to help me learn about and cope better with my Tourette’s and anxiety issues”,  and said that it has been going “great”.

Capaldi said: “I’m really happy to say I’ve noticed a marked improvement in both since I decided to take some time off back in June.”

The 27-year-old singer of Someone You Loved said he would also release an extended version of his second album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent featuring five new songs on Monday.

Capaldi wrote: “For now I’m going to continue taking some time to carry on looking after myself, maybe writing some music and taking a moment to reflect on some of the most incredible years of my life.

“I want to make absolutely sure I’m 100% before getting back out there again properly for more shows and doing what I love more than anything!

“These songs mean the world to me and I’d be gutted if I’d not been able to share them. Hope this tides you all over until we can get in a room and sing them together some day very soon!

“Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent (Extended Edition)’ out at midnight. Happy New Year! Big love Lewis x.”

He also thanked fans to their support, saying their reaction has been “nothing I’ve ever experienced and has made me more excited than ever to return to doing what I love at some point in the not too distant future”.

The Brit Awards 2023 – Arrivals – London
Lewis Capaldi (Ian West/PA)

Capaldi explored how the pressures of fame have affected him mentally and physically earlier this year in the Netflix documentary Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now.

It won an National Television Award (NTA) in the authored documentary category and has been nominated for a Grammy for best music film.

On Sunday, Capaldi wrote “If you saw the film I made on Netflix, you probably know this already.

“But I was absolutely terrified of disappointing you all, afraid of not living up to expectations and in all honesty scared that the whole thing would be a complete flop.

“But thanks to all of you, it wasn’t. It’s mind-blowing to see the songs on this album still resonating with so many of you despite the fact I’ve not been out there promoting it or touring, it means the world to me.”

Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent – which had accumulated 95,000 chart units during its first week on sale – had held the title for biggest opening of the year until Taylor Swift released her rerecording of her 2014 album 1989.