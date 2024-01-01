In Pictures: Eurovision fever hit UK in 2023 as stars rocked Coronation Concert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In Pictures: Eurovision fever hit UK in 2023 as stars rocked Coronation Concert

By Press Association
The Coronation Concert was held in the grounds of Windsor Castle in May (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Coronation Concert was held in the grounds of Windsor Castle in May (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Music fans in the UK enjoyed a bumper year in 2023 after Liverpool hosted the ever-popular Eurovision Song Contest while the stars descended on Windsor Castle for a concert to mark the coronation of Charles and Camilla.

The fifth instalment of the popular Indiana Jones film series also arrived while The Rolling Stones produced their first album of original material since 2005.

David Guetta performing during the Brit Awards 2023
David Guetta performing during the Brit Awards 2023 at the O2 Arena on February 11 (Ian West/PA)
The Brit Awards 2023 – Show – London
Harry Styles was the big winner on the evening, winning all four Brit Awards he had been nominated for (Ian West/PA)
Michelle Yeoh and Florence Pugh
Everything Everywhere All At Once won seven Oscars, including best picture, and best actress winner Michelle Yeoh (left) joined Florence Pugh at the Vanity Fair afterparty in March (Doug Peters/PA)
Take That
(l to r) Mark Owen, Howard Donald and Gary Barlow of Take That were among those to perform at the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle in May to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla (Chris Jackson/PA)
Charles and Camilla
Charles and Camilla were joined by other members of the royal family at the celebration (Chris Jackson/PA)
Katy Perry
Katy Perry gave renditions of her hits Firework and Roar (Chris Jackson/PA)
King Charles III coronation
Soul superstar Lionel Richie was part of an international array of talent which also included Andrea Bocelli and Nicole Scherzinger (Chris Jackson/PA)
Halle Bailey, star of the live action reimagining of The Little Mermaid
Halle Bailey, star of the live action reimagining of The Little Mermaid, at the film’s UK premiere in London in May (Ian West/PA)
Sweden entrant Loreen
Sweden entrant Loreen with the trophy after winning the Eurovision Song Contest at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool in May (Peter Byrne/PA)
UK entrant Mae Muller (centre) reacts during voting
UK entrant Mae Muller (centre) reacts during voting in the Eurovision grand final. She ended in 25th place with 24 points (Peter Byrne/PA
Eurovision final fans
Fans at the Eurovision final proved to be as colourful as ever (Peter Byrne/PA)
G4 performing on stage
G4 were among those performing on stage in June during West End Live, a weekend of free live performances from West End musicals in Trafalgar Square (Jeff Moore/PA)
Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Stars Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge were in London for the UK premiere of Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny at the end of June (Ian West/PA)
Taylor Swift
In September, Taylor Swift collected the award for song of the year for Anti-Hero at the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 in Newark, New Jersey (Doug Peters/PA)
Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds
Mick Jagger (centre), who turned 80 in 2023, was joined by Ronnie Wood (left) and Keith Richards (right) for the launch of the Rolling Stones’ Hackney Diamonds album in London in September (Ian West/PA)
Olivia Colman
At the premiere for Wonka in London in November, Olivia Colman debuted a blonde hairdo (Ian West/PA)