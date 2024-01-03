The Traitors winner shares tips for triumphing in the show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Traitors winner shares tips for triumphing in the show

By Press Association
Claudia Winkleman (Ian West/PA)
Claudia Winkleman (Ian West/PA)

The Traitors winner Hannah Byczkowski has advised this year’s contestants to “take your time, observe, be friends with everyone and make your presence very hard to be without”.

The psychological reality show, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, will return to BBC One on Wednesday night with a new batch of contestants hoping to win a game of deception and detection and take home £120,000.

Byczkowski, who shared the prize pot with Aaron Evans and Meryl Williams in the first series, said it will be a different experience for participants in the second instalment.

National Television Awards 2023 – London
Hannah Byczkowski (right) with Aaron Evans, Meryl Williams and Wilfred Webster (Lucy North/PA)

She told BBC Breakfast: “I think it’s going to be worse for them because they’re going to think they know what they’re letting themselves in for and be like, ‘I know the game’, but having been in it, the game is not as we remember it at all, it’s going to change.

“When I went in I desperately wanted to be a traitor. So when I found out I wasn’t going to be I was absolutely raging, I couldn’t believe it, I was annoyed. I had it in my head that, ‘I’m going to throw everyone under the bus, it’s going to be brilliant’.

“And then I realised I couldn’t so my game plan was then just not look for traitors, let somebody else do it. And I’ll just relax and enjoy myself.”

Sharing her tips on how to win the show, she said: “Small weeds and tall poppies get picked first so take your time, observe, be friends with everyone and make your presence very hard to be without”.

Byczkowski said the experience changed the way she lives her life, adding: “To go in and play a game for the length of time that we did, not many people get that experience.

“There was no, ‘What am I going to make for dinner? I’ve got to go get the shopping’.

“There was none of that kind of mundane part and I think it just made me realise that I just wanted to enjoy myself more and not take things too seriously.”

The line-up for the new series includes a British Army engineer, a retired teacher, an insurance broker who survived a near-death experience, a disability model, a sonographer and clairvoyant and a parliamentary affairs adviser.

– The Traitors returns on January 3 from 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, and episodes 2 and 3 will be available on iPlayer immediately afterwards.

The show will air on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights.