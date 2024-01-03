Complaints about Vanessa Feltz’s coeliac disease comments rise above 2,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Complaints about Vanessa Feltz’s coeliac disease comments rise above 2,000

By Press Association
Vanessa Feltz has faced criticism (Ian West/PA)
Vanessa Feltz has faced criticism (Ian West/PA)

Vanessa Feltz’s comments about coeliac disease on This Morning have received more than a thousand additional complaints, raising the total to over 2,000.

The TV presenter said a caller’s mother-in-law not allowing them to bring their own food to a gluten-free Christmas dinner was “completely unreasonable”, during an episode of the ITV show on December 18.

The remarks initially received 1,092 complaints, according to an Ofcom report released on December 20, making it the ninth most-complained about programme in 2023.

The media watchdog said in its report on January 3 that a further 1,177 complaints have been made, bringing the total to 2,269.

Pixar’s Elemental gala screening – London
Vanessa Feltz has been criticised (Ian West/PA)

This raised the programme to the fifth most-complained about last year, just behind a discussion on the junior doctors’ pay dispute on Channel 5’s Jeremy Vine show which came in fourth with 2,302 complaints.

Ofcom confirmed it is still assessing the complaints before deciding whether to investigate.

During the This Morning segment, Feltz said the caller asked their mother-in-law whether they could bring their own food to the Christmas meal, which was going to be gluten-free due to a guest having coeliac disease.

In response to the caller being told not to bring anything, Feltz said: “So she’s treating coeliac disease as if it’s a potentially fatal peanut allergy and they can’t have anything with gluten in the house which is completely unreasonable.”

Feltz, 61, later apologised on her TalkTV show for the comments, saying “if anyone misunderstood or felt that I did, I am very sorry”.

On her show, she showed a clip of herself making the remarks before discussing them with Dr Saleyha Ahsan and a viewer named Jason, who suffers from coeliac disease.

Feltz recalled: “I said what I said there, and then I said, but I’ve been thinking about it, and in the spirit of Christmas I think you should go, I think you should eat the gluten-free meal that your mother-in-law is kindly preparing.”

Feltz continued: “I did not, nor would I for a second, suggest that they should put the coeliac guest at risk in any way, nor did I suggest that they bring their own food and shove it in their mother-in-law’s oven or put it on the table, I wouldn’t dream of that.

“And nor did I intend in any shape of form to show any disrespect or misunderstanding of how unpleasant it can be leading your life as a coeliac, partly because some of my best friends are coeliacs…

“So I know how horrible it is as a coeliac if, by any mistake, you should find yourself eating something with gluten in it.

“I am astounded by the reaction and horrified that anyone’s upset, I would never want to upset anyone.”

She claimed she checked her language before and after the show with professionals, adding: “I don’t think I said anything wrong, but if anyone misunderstood or felt that I did, I am very sorry.”

In an episode on December 19, This Morning followed up the segment by discussing coeliac disease and cross-contamination further.

This programme also received 92 complaints relating to Dr Zoe’s comments about the topic, according to Ofcom.

Gluten-free food writer Becky Excell also appeared on the ITV show in the lead-up to Christmas to discuss gluten-free meal options.