David Tennant ‘delighted’ to be announced as Baftas host

Doctor Who star David Tennant has been announced as the host of the 2024 Baftas.

The Scottish actor, 52, said: “I am delighted to have been asked to host the EE Bafta Film Awards and help celebrate the very best of this year’s films and the many brilliant people who bring them to life.”

The ceremony will be held at the Royal Festival Hall at London’s Southbank Centre on February 18 and broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Tennant, who has appeared in TV series including Broadchurch and Good Omens, recently returned to the long-running BBC series Doctor Who for the show’s 60th anniversary episodes, where he played the 14th Time Lord.

He starred with Catherine Tate, who reprised her role as Donna Noble, a companion of the 10th Doctor, also played by Tennant.

Jane Millichip, chief executive of Bafta, said: “We are over the moon that David Tennant will be our host for the 2024 EE Bafta Film Awards.

“He is deservedly beloved by British and international audiences alike.

“His warmth, charm and mischievous wit will make it a must-watch show next month for our guests at the Royal Festival Hall and the millions of people watching at home.”

She added: “The EE Bafta Film Awards recognise exceptional films and the talented people who make them.

“More than 7500 of our Bafta members, creatives from all corners of the British and global film industry, have been voting over the holidays and we will be publishing their chosen longlists later today.

We're thrilled that the hugely talented Naomi Ackie and Kingsley Ben-Adir will be announcing the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 nominations LIVE on Thursday 18 January at 12pm GMT. Watch the full livestream on X or on our YouTube channel 🎥 #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/Jx3AwO7yUF — BAFTA (@BAFTA) December 18, 2023

“We hope it will inspire people to watch more films and encourage everyone to join in the conversation on who should win a Bafta next month.”

The longlists for all 24 categories of the Baftas, including best film and director, will be published on Friday at midday.

English actress Naomi Ackie and Barbie actor Kingsley Ben-Adir will announce the Bafta nominations via livestream on Thursday January 18 at midday.

The nominations for the EE rising star award, the only Bafta where the winner is selected by the British public, will be announced on Wednesday January 10 during an event at the Savoy.

Last year the awards ceremony was hosted by Saltburn actor Richard E Grant and This Morning host Alison Hammond, and the year before by Australian actress and comedian Rebel Wilson.

In 2023 Tennant appeared with Tate, 54, at the TV Baftas to present the best features award to Joe Lycett VS Beckham: Got Your Back At Xmas.

The stage and screen actor has appeared in films including Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire (2005), What We Did On Our Holiday (2014) and Mary Queen Of Scots (2018).

On stage he has played Richard II and Hamlet and he is currently starring in a production of Macbeth at the Donmar Warehouse in London.

He has collected best actor awards for his performances in both Doctor Who: Doomsday and The Escape Artist from Bafta Cymru and Bafta Scotland respectively.