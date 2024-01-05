Stranger gets suspended sentence for McDonald’s attack on drag star The Vivienne

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stranger gets suspended sentence for McDonald’s attack on drag star The Vivienne

By Press Association
The Vivienne (Danny Lawson/PA)
The Vivienne (Danny Lawson/PA)

A stranger who attacked drag star The Vivienne in an “appalling” hate crime has received a suspended jail term.

Last month, magistrates ruled the one-punch attack by unemployed scaffolder Alan Whitfield, 51, on James Lee Williams, 31, who performs as the drag queen, was homophobic.

Mr Williams, who won the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and came third in last year’s Dancing On Ice, was targeted as he waited for food at McDonald’s in Edge Lane, Liverpool, on June 16 last year.

He was subjected to a “barrage of abuse” about his appearance from the defendant, who then hit him on the jaw with a “heavy blow”.

His face was bruised and hurt for a week but Mr Williams said “luckily” he is a 6ft ex-rugby player who can take a punch, Liverpool Magistrates’ Court was told.

The Vivienn
The Vivienne won the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and came third in last year’s Dancing On Ice (PA)

Sentencing Whitfield on Friday, District Judge Paul Healey told him: “Your behaviour was really appalling.

“The most serious aggravating feature of the offence is the fact that it was motivated by hostility to the victim because of their sexual orientation.”

The judge also noted the assault took place at about noon in an enclosed public area in the presence of children, who had to be moved out of harm’s way.

He said he stepped back from imposing immediate custody because of the defendant’s lack of recent and relevant convictions and the impact on his mother, who has severe health difficulties and relies on Whitfield as her primary carer.

Whitfield, of Tom Mann Close, Everton, received a 12-week jail term, suspended for 18 months, and must abide by a two-year restraining order banning any contact with Mr Williams.

He must complete 12 sessions of mental health treatment and 10 rehabilitation activity days with the Probation Service.

Whitfield, who pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to assault by beating, must also pay £300 compensation to his victim, along with £454 court costs.

Drag star The Vivienne
Drag star The Vivienne said ‘luckily’ as a 6ft ex-rugby player he can take a punch (PA)

In a victim personal statement read to the court on Wednesday, Mr Williams said: “As a proud gay man, I have never hidden who I am or edited myself.

“It shames me to say at the age of 31, I am for the first time in my life a lot more conscious that I could be attacked at any moment simply for living my authentic life.

“This has caused me stress, anguish and ongoing trauma.”

Whitfield disputed the assault was motivated by Mr Williams’ sexuality and claimed he reacted in anger to a comment made about his skin.