Actress dashes more than 150 miles to save musical after stars get ill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Actress dashes more than 150 miles to save musical after stars get ill

By Press Association
Jessica Daley performing in Evita (Curve/PA)
Jessica Daley performing in Evita (Curve/PA)

An actress travelled more than 150 miles to ensure the show went on after both the leading lady and understudy became ill and could not perform in a musical.

Jessica Daley travelled from her home in Middlesbrough to the Curve theatre in Leicester to sing the starring role of Eva Peron in a 7.30pm performance of Evita on Saturday.

The theatre had spent the day trying to find a replacement and Daley responded to the call, arriving to sing the demanding role from the side of the stage while the rest of the cast performed.

Martha Kirby and her understudy Chumisa Dornford-May were too ill to go on, although Dornford-May has since recovered and will return to the stage for Sunday’s performance.

The theatre shared a picture of Daley receiving a standing ovation, alongside the words: “She is a diamond – a huge round of applause for Jessica Daley!

“@jessicacaca7 joined us this evening to perform as Eva Peron, meaning our production of Evita could go ahead.

“Here she is receiving a well deserved standing ovation from our loyal and supportive audiences.”

Ms Daley replied saying: “A moment. Lord”, with a crying face emoji, and has pinned the post to her X account.

Audience members replied to Curve’s post to thank Daley.

“Amazing performance…so glad that the show could go on! Thank you Jessica…what a star!!” said one, while another wrote: “She was amazing, as were the whole cast. Thank you, Curve, for pulling out all the stops to put on the show this evening. Special thanks to @jessicacaca7 for being so courageous. Brilliant performance.”

In 2019, Ms Daley led the international tour of Evita to “high acclaim”. She has also performed in stage versions of Billy Elliot, An Officer And A Gentleman and The Music Of Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Lord Lloyd-Webber and Sir Tim Rice wrote the musical about the life of Argentine political leader Eva Peron in 1978.

It was turned into a film in 1996 with Madonna in the title role.