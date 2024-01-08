Idris Elba: Facts show stop-and-search powers help but do not halt knife crime

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Idris Elba: Facts show stop-and-search powers help but do not halt knife crime

By Press Association
Actor Idris Elba said although ‘hard facts’ show stop-and-search powers help police tackle knife crime, the tactic does not eradicate the issue from UK streets (Yui Mok/PA)
Actor Idris Elba said although “hard facts” show stop-and-search powers help police tackle knife crime, the tactic does not eradicate the issue from UK streets.

The Luther star, 51, has launched the Don’t Stop Your Future campaign calling for the immediate banning of machetes and so-called zombie knives.

Asked if police tactics such as stop and search can work as a deterrent, Elba told the PA news agency: “There are hard facts that stop and search may do some help, but it’s not eradicating the issue.

“We need to think a little deeper than that. It’s not just about stop and search… Some kids are carrying these knives because they’re scared and some are carrying knives because it makes them feel more protected.

“Stop and search will do some work, but we need to kind of pull the onion back a little further and figure out what are the roots of these issues?”

Idris Elba during the launch of his Don’t Stop Your Future campaign in Parliament Square, Westminster
Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 lets police stop and search people and vehicles, without suspicion, for offensive weapons or “instruments” considered dangerous in specific neighbourhoods for set periods.

Elba said while such deterrents are somewhat effective, the focus should be on how young people are able to get weapons, saying technology companies should be held accountable for knife imagery on mobile phones.

He said: “I can pick up a phone right now, type in knives and I’ll get inundated with adverts for them. We should find a way to deter tech companies, advertising, to put that away.”

The actor was among those at Parliament Square, London, on Monday morning, when clothes were laid out to represent those killed by knifes on UK streets.

In August 2023, the Home Office said tougher measures on machetes and zombie-style knives will be introduced.

Yemi Hughes, holding clothes her son Andre Aderemi, 19, was wearing when he was stabbed to death in Croydon in 2016
Machetes and knives designed to look intimidating and threatening will be made illegal, while the maximum penalty for the importation, manufacturing, possession and sale of these weapons will be increased to two years.

But progress on passing the new legislation through Parliament has been slow and several high-profile crimes, including the killing of schoolgirl Elianne Andam, have happened since.

The 15-year-old was stabbed to death on her way to school in Croydon, south London, in September with what is believed to be a large zombie knife. A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder.

Speaking about the campaign, Elba, who is also releasing a song called Knives Down, said: “I can’t stay silent as more young lives are lost to these brutal and heartless crimes.

“As school returns, too many young people will not be joining their classmates and too many grieving families have lost a young person they love in recent years.

“Young people are our future, their potential deserves to be met, not taken away by violence.”

Don’t Stop Your Future has produced a series of billboards highlighting the risk across the country, including in London, Leeds, Manchester and Sheffield.

Among those at the campaign’s launch was Yemi Hughes, who held clothes her son Andre Aderemi, 19, was wearing when he was stabbed to death in Croydon in 2016.