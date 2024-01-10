Halle Berry and Kiefer Sutherland mourn actor Adan Canto after death at 42

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Halle Berry and Kiefer Sutherland mourn actor Adan Canto after death at 42

By Press Association
Adan Canto died following a battle with cancer (Paul A Hebert/Invision/AP)
Adan Canto died following a battle with cancer (Paul A Hebert/Invision/AP)

Halle Berry has paid tribute to her X-Men co-star Adan Canto after his death at 42.

The actor, who played Vice President-elect Aaron Shore on Designated Survivor opposite Kiefer Sutherland, and Colombian politician Rodrigo Lara Bonilla on Netflix thriller Narcos, died after a private battle with appendiceal cancer.

He starred opposite Berry in X-Men: Days of Future Past in 2014, when she played the mutant Storm and he played Sunspot.

They also reunited for the 2020 MMA drama Bruised, which was Berry’s directorial debut.

Canto played the role of Desi, Berry’s character’s manager and boyfriend.

Paying tribute on Instagram, she wrote: “I don’t have the words just yet… but my dear sweet friend Adan just gained his wings. Forever, forever in my heart.”

She added a dove emoji and a white heart.

Sutherland also paid tribute to Canto, sharing a photo of them together on the Designated Survivor set and writing on Instagram: “It seems lately I have had to make too many posts like this one, but I am heartbroken by the loss of Adan Canto. He was such a wonderful spirit.

“As an actor his desire to do well, to be great, and then do better, was truly impressive and he will be greatly missed.

“I am also heartbroken for his wife, Steph and his two young children. Adan, may you rest in peace.”

Maggie Q, who also starred with Canto on Designated Survivor, wrote: “Beautiful friend… You are the level of person that Hollywood didn’t even deserve.

“Kindness and warmth and generosity of spirit – total dedication to your family, and ALWAYS doing the right thing.

“No one had your moral compass nor did they even come close. I don’t understand this.

“Anyone who knew you was a lucky one. That’s all I do know.”

Actor Oliver Hudson, the son of Goldie Hawn and sister of Kate Hudson, who starred opposite Canto on drama The Cleaning Lady, also remembered the actor.

He wrote: “I only knew Adan for 2 years but it was enough to know what an amazing friend, father and man he was.

“Wow did he loved his family. We would spend so much time talking about our kids and what kind of people they might become.

“Getting out of LA to live a simpler existence where nature and vast landscapes set the tone for the day.

“He would invite me many times to ride motorcycles through the New Mexico mountains but I never did… I regret that. I can now imagine what those rides meant to him.

“I’m truly devastated. Love you my man.”

Canto made his screen debut on Mexican television in the series Estado de Gracia.

His first appearance on US television was on the serial killer drama The Following, opposite Kevin Bacon.