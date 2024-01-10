TV antiques expert Hanson pleads not guilty to assault and coercive behaviour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
TV antiques expert Hanson pleads not guilty to assault and coercive behaviour

By Press Association
TV auctioneer Charles Hanson outside Derby Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning (Jacob King/PA)
Bargain Hunt auctioneer Charles Hanson has pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and coercive behaviour against his wife.

Hanson, 45, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday for a short hearing in front of district judge Andrew Meachin.

The auctioneer, who gave his address as Ashbourne Road in Mackworth, Derby, was accused of assault occasioning actual bodily harm between May 13 and 17 2020 and engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour between May 2015 and June 2023.

Charles Hanson court case
Hanson pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and coercive or controlling behaviour (Jacob King/PA)

The television personality, who has also appeared on Flog It! and Antiques Road Trip, stood with his hands clasped throughout the hearing and spoke only to confirm his date of birth and enter his not guilty pleas.

Judge Meachin said the charges were “wholly unsuitable” for trial at the magistrates’ court and sent the case to Derby Crown Court.

Hanson, wearing a blue suit and red tie, was bailed to appear at the crown court on February 7.

He was told he must not contact his wife Rebecca Hanson or go to the family address in Quarndon except on one occasion to collect his personal belongings.