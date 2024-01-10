Frank Skinner, Frankie Boyle and Elaine C Smith on comedy festival line-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Frank Skinner, Frankie Boyle and Elaine C Smith on comedy festival line-up

By Press Association
Frank Skinner is among those who will be appearing during the festival (Matt Crossick/PA)
Frank Skinner, Caroline Rhea and Elaine C Smith are among those on the line-up for a comedy festival in the “funniest city in the world”, organisers have announced.

The Glasgow International Comedy Festival will feature more than 500 events in 45 venues over 19 days in March.

Two Doors Down star Kieran Hodgson is among those who will be appearing, as will Frankie Boyle, Mark Nelson and recent Live At The Apollo star Susie McCabe.

The winner of the festival’s only official award, the Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award, will be revealed at the closing comedy gala.

Edinburgh Comedy Award
Comedian Kieran Hodgson is on the line-up (Jane Barlow/PA)

Sir Billy, affectionately know as The Big Yin, will choose the ultimate winner from a shortlist selected by an independent panel of judges.

Speaking as the programme was unveiled at the King’s Theatre in Glasgow on Wednesday, Smith said: “I’m delighted to be back at the King’s Theatre, which feels like my second home after the last few weeks in panto there. But this time I’m returning with my new show, 65.

“I’m delighted to be part of the Glasgow International Comedy Festival, which has become a huge part of Glasgow’s major events calendar.

“This city and its people know how to laugh and to make each other laugh, so I’m delighted to be a part of what promises to be a great time for Glasgow.”

Hodgson will also be performing at The King’s.

He said: “Glasgow has been kind enough to let me make a home here, and I can’t wait to repay the hospitality by making an absolute bampot of myself in one of its most prestigious venues.

“Big In Scotland is a love letter to this great city, and finally answers the question of what it means to be Scottish when you are in no way Scottish. Plus there’s a nice jacket I get to wear.”

Skinner said he is “very excited” to bring his show, 30 Years Of Dirt, to the city, while McCabe said she is “absolutely delighted” to be back.

Sir Billy Connolly
Sir Billy Connolly will choose the winner of the award named in his honour (PA)

Rhea, known for her role as Aunt Hilda in the series Sabrina The Teenage Witch, will bring her show I identify As A Witch to Oran Mor, and she said she is “thrilled” to return to Scotland.

The festival, celebrating its 21st birthday this year, will feature everything from traditional stand-up, live podcasts, musicals, character comedy, storytelling, clowning, improv and theatre to comedy wrestling.

The festival features solo shows from the likes of TikTok stars James Gardner and Zara Gladman, known for her “west end mum” persona, as well as Some Laugh Live’s biggest live show yet and Glasgow’s first Fesshole live.

New for 2024 is a free introduction to comedy course for women and marginalised genders, led by Viv Gee, with the aim of ensuring comedy in Glasgow is open to everyone.

Festival director Krista MacDonald said: “We’re excited to reveal Glasgow International Comedy Festival’s biggest programme yet, with 500 shows taking over the city this spring, bringing the very best of Scottish, UK and international comedy to the city’s doorsteps.

“The festival firmly believes that Glasgow is the funniest city in the world and we’re thrilled to showcase that with a brilliant mix of headline names and rising stars performing across our venues in March.

“Comedy is such an integral part of Glasgow’s DNA – from conversations with strangers on a night out to some of the world’s greatest comedians, comedy plays a vital role in our city’s cultural identity.

“Glasgow International Comedy Festival allows us to celebrate and shine a light on that whilst nurturing the next generation of talent and enjoying sets from beloved comedians. We’re looking forward to welcoming fans to iconic venues in the city’s east end, west end, and everywhere in between. We’ll see you at a show.”

The festival runs from March 13 to 31 and more information is available at www.glasgowcomedyfestival.com.