Banished Traitors star says they were ‘too trusting’ before axe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Banished Traitors star says they were ‘too trusting’ before axe

By Press Association
Banished Traitors star Ash has said she was ‘too trusting’ of her fellow traitors before they turned on her and voted her off the BBC show (Mark Mainz/Studio Lambert/BBC)
Banished Traitors star Ash has said she was ‘too trusting’ of her fellow traitors before they turned on her and voted her off the BBC show (Mark Mainz/Studio Lambert/BBC)

Banished Traitors star Ash has said she was “too trusting” of her fellow traitors before they turned on her and voted her off the show.

The 45-year-old events co-ordinator Ash from London was ousted from the show in dramatic scenes in Wednesday’s episode of the BBC smash hit, after her fellow traitors opted to stab her in the back.

She told ITV’s This Morning: “I think perhaps was I too trusting of my fellow traitors? But we’re traitors. Traitors gotta trait, that’s our job. But maybe I was too trusting.”

The Traitors
Ash, from London, was brutally ousted from the BBC show on Wednesday after her fellow traitors stabbed her in the back (Mark Mainz/Studio Lambert/BBC)

She added that she thinks she drew attention to herself by being too serious.

She said: “I think maybe that was possibly my downfall. I think had I had just been myself a little bit more, I like to joke around. I like to have fun, but I had to be quite serious.

“So I think maybe that was my downfall actually, had I been relaxed, a little bit more been myself, enjoyed myself, maybe people wouldn’t have looked at me.”

Sonja, 66, a volunteer business mentor from Lancashire, who was banished from the show last week despite being a faithful, said it was “a shock” when the group turned on her.

She said: “It’s only really as you walk into that room that you first realise that someone is going to go tonight.

“And it kind of dawns on you, it’s such a atmospheric room.

The Traitors
Sonja, from Lancashire, was also banished from the show last week despite being a faithful (Mark Mainz/Studio Lambert/BBC)

“In my case you really only just met people I thought, and then I thought back on the day and I thought I never found my off button.

“I was chatting all day and I thought maybe I should have been a little bit more strategic.”

She continued: “I think everybody was happy to hook on to anything because you don’t really know each other at that stage.”

Asked who she was backing to win, Ash said she was still supporting “my traitor boys,” adding: “The one good thing about leaving is that I can finally relax and now I can watch the show as a viewer and I cannot wait.”