Sir Elton John putting piano, jumpsuit and platform boots up for auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Sir Elton John putting piano, jumpsuit and platform boots up for auction

By Press Association
Auction house Christie’s Americas described the collection as ‘extraordinary’ (Yui Mok/PA)
Auction house Christie’s Americas described the collection as ‘extraordinary’ (Yui Mok/PA)

Sir Elton John’s piano, jumpsuit and platform boots are among items being put up for auction.

The musician, 76, is curating the sale of objects from his former Atlanta home with his husband David Furnish and in partnership with auction house Christie’s.

The Collection of Sir Elton John: Goodbye Peachtree Road, which is being sold in Rockefeller Centre, New York, includes high-value items such as a painting by British artist Damien Hirst of Sir Elton and Furnish.

Elton John's piano. (Christie’s Images 2024)
Sir Elton John’s Yamaha grand piano has an estimate of between 30,000 and 50,000 US dollars (Christie’s/PA)

The work, titled Your Song, in reference to the megastar’s hit track and signed and inscribed “xxx for Elton + David”, has an estimated value of 350,000 to 450,000 US dollars (£280,000 to £360,000).

A portrait of Sir Elton by American painter and Oscar-nominated director Julian Schnabel is also estimated to be worth 200,000 to 300,000 US dollars (£160,000 to £240,000).

The Yamaha grand piano, model C6F PE, has been put on for 30,000 to 50,000 US dollars (£24,000 to 39,000), while the 1971 pair of silver leather tall platform boots with red leather letters ‘E’ and ‘J’ on both sides could fetch between 5,000 and 10,000 US dollars (£4,000 to £8,000).

Damien Hirst’s work Your Song is signed and inscribed ‘xxx for Elton + David’ (Christie’s/PA)

The jumpsuit, an ivory-and-gold ensemble, was among the first stage clothes made for Sir Elton and was designed by Annie Reavey.

It was loaned to make costumes for the Rocketman film, starring Taron Egerton, and was being sold with an estimate of between 8,000 to 12,000 US dollars (£6,500 to £9,700).

Tash Perrin, deputy chairman of Christie’s Americas, said: “This extraordinary collection not only showcases a diverse array of remarkable objects that encapsulate Elton’s unique life, work, and art but also provides our clients with a glimpse into the profound impact that the city of Atlanta had on him.

AN IVORY AND GOLD ENSEMBLE, ANNIE REAVEY, 1971
The ivory-and-gold jumpsuit was among the first stage clothes made for Sir Elton (Christie’s/PA)

“In the two weeks leading up to the sales, Christie’s Rockefeller Centre Galleries will transform into a series of specially designed immersive spaces, offering a dynamic view into the world of Elton John.

“We take immense pride in presenting this multi-category sale, featuring a refined assortment of photographs, artworks, fashion, and costumes — a testament to a man’s eclectic vision, artistry, and impeccable taste.”

The auction is also offering an 18-carat-gold limited-edition Cartier watch, a necklace with diamond letters that say “the bitch is back” and silk Versace shirts.

Sir Elton John's platform boots
The 1971 silver platform boots could fetch between 5,000 and 10,000 US dollars (Christie’s/PA)

Sir Elton also had a Vogue cover by American photographer Irving Penn of fashion model Jean Patchett that could fetch between 100,000 to 150,000 US dollars (£79,000 to £120,000).

The musician ended his touring career last year, after spending over 50 years performing at venues throughout the world, when he delivered his last gig in the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Stockholm, Sweden, in July.

An exhibition of the collection is open to the public from February 9 to February 21 from 11am to 5pm at Christie’s 20 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City.

The opening night of sales begins on February 21.