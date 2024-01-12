In Pictures: First female disc jockey at Radio 1 broke the glass ceiling in 1970

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In Pictures: First female disc jockey at Radio 1 broke the glass ceiling in 1970

By Press Association
Radio One DJ Annie Nightingale, BBC Radio 1’s first female DJ (Fiona Hanson/PA)
Radio One DJ Annie Nightingale, BBC Radio 1’s first female DJ (Fiona Hanson/PA)

When Annie Nightingale started work for Radio 1 in 1970, the station was a male bastion which had been created during the social revolution of the 1960s.

She remained a well-known figure in music circles decades later, bringing a different style to the airwaves than some of her male colleagues.

Her death at 83 comes at a time when no-one would bat an eyelid at a woman making her way in what was very much a man’s world when she started out.

Women of the Year Lunch and Awards 2010 – London
Annie Nightingale attends the Women of the Year Lunch and Awards 2010 (Fiona Hanson/PA)
Annie Nightingale death
Fearne Cotton and Annie Nightingale (Ian West/PA)
Annie Nightingale death
Stella McCartney and DJ Annie Nightingale (Peter Jordan/PA)
MCCARTNEY MEMORIAL
Annie arriving for the memorial service to honour the life of Linda McCartney (Peter Jordan/PA)

She was a friend of the Beatles and the Rolling Stones during the 1960s and was still a regular figure at music events even in her advanced years.

While some of her male colleagues saw their success tarnished by revelations later in life, she remained a respected figure, still visible on the music scene.

Annie Nightingale death
DJ Norman Cook (aka Fatboy Slim) with Annie (Yui Mok/PA)
Exhibitionism: The Rolling Stones Exhibition Opening Night Gala – London
Annie arriving for the opening night gala for Exhibitionism: The Rolling Stones exhibition (Ian West/PA)
London Fashion Week Vauxhall Fashion Scout – London
Annie arrives for the SuperSuper Magazine Show (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Annie Nightingale/HEATHROW
Radio 1 DJ Annie Nightingale arrives back in Britain after a nightmare mugging ordeal in Cuba (Tim Ockenden/PA)

Her death at 83 comes at a time when the industry she loved has become diverse, in what had once been a world dominated by white men.

She had described it as “her battle” to make sure women could succeed in that world.

Until Janice Long came on board in 1982, she was the only woman working as a DJ at the station.

The Sony Radio Academy Awards 2011 – London
Annie with the The Special Award, at the Sony Radio Academy Awards 2011 (Ian West/PA)