Kym Marsh’s father dies after ‘long battle’ with prostate cancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Kym Marsh’s father dies after ‘long battle’ with prostate cancer

By Press Association
Kym Marsh with her father, David (David Pary/PA)
Kym Marsh with her father, David (David Pary/PA)

David Marsh, the father of British actress and broadcaster Kym Marsh, has died following a “long battle with prostate cancer”.

Former Coronation Street actress and Hear’Say singer Kym has spoken about her father’s prostate cancer on a number of occasions since she revealed he had been diagnosed in 2021.

On Friday, a spokesperson for Kym said: “David Marsh, the father of BBC Morning Live presenter and Waterloo Road actress Kym Marsh sadly passed away on Friday after a long battle with prostate cancer.”

Babylon premiere – London
A spokesperson for Kym Marsh confirmed the death of her father on Friday (Ian West/PA)

“It is with immense sadness that we confirm the passing of David Marsh,” a statement on behalf of the Marsh family added.

“A much loved husband, dad, grandad, great grandad and friend to many, David passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

“We are truly heartbroken and ask for privacy at this incredibly difficult time.”

In 2021, Kym took a lengthy break from presenting BBC show Morning Live, later revealing she had been suffering from anxiety attacks and was seeking help for her mental health amid her father’s prostate cancer diagnosis earlier that year.

Her father later appeared on the show during Men’s Health Week to urge men not to hesitate over getting prostate examinations as he continued to receive treatment for an advanced form of the condition at the time.

In November 2023, her parents appeared on Morning Live to provide an update with Kym saying they were living “day by day” at the moment as her father’s cancer had spread into his bones.