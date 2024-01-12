Kym Marsh’s father dies after ‘long battle’ with prostate cancer

David Marsh, the father of British actress and broadcaster Kym Marsh, has died following a “long battle with prostate cancer”.

Former Coronation Street actress and Hear’Say singer Kym has spoken about her father’s prostate cancer on a number of occasions since she revealed he had been diagnosed in 2021.

On Friday, a spokesperson for Kym said: “David Marsh, the father of BBC Morning Live presenter and Waterloo Road actress Kym Marsh sadly passed away on Friday after a long battle with prostate cancer.”

A spokesperson for Kym Marsh confirmed the death of her father on Friday (Ian West/PA)

“It is with immense sadness that we confirm the passing of David Marsh,” a statement on behalf of the Marsh family added.

“A much loved husband, dad, grandad, great grandad and friend to many, David passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

“We are truly heartbroken and ask for privacy at this incredibly difficult time.”

In 2021, Kym took a lengthy break from presenting BBC show Morning Live, later revealing she had been suffering from anxiety attacks and was seeking help for her mental health amid her father’s prostate cancer diagnosis earlier that year.

Her father later appeared on the show during Men’s Health Week to urge men not to hesitate over getting prostate examinations as he continued to receive treatment for an advanced form of the condition at the time.

In November 2023, her parents appeared on Morning Live to provide an update with Kym saying they were living “day by day” at the moment as her father’s cancer had spread into his bones.