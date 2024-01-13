Amol Rajan on viral remix moment: Social media can be kind

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Amol Rajan on viral remix moment: Social media can be kind

By Press Association
University Challenge’s Amol Rajan went viral on social media for his response to a question on the show (Lifted Entertainment/ Ric Lowe)
Amol Rajan has said that social media can have “kindness and creativity rather than conspiracy and contempt” after going viral for a moment on University Challenge.

The presenter and journalist, 40, was sampled for music following a question on the popular BBC quiz.

During a Monday episode, Rajan asked: “What name is given to the genre of dance music that developed in the UK in the early 1990s out of the rave scene and reggae sound system culture associated with acts such as A Guy Called Gerald and Goldie?”

When the team from the University of Aberdeen team got the answer wrong, he replied saying: “I can’t accept Drum and Bass. We need Jungle, I’m afraid”.

Bath Spa University researcher, Nathan Filer, then posted on X, formerly Twitter, encouraging people to “sample” Rajan’s response, which is when it took off.

According to Rajan, his answer led to him being invited to play at festivals, being played on BBC Radio 1, “acquire a cult following in the jungle scene” and even a response from Goldie who said he would look at sampling the sentence.

The music form, Jungle, came to popularity in the 1990s and blends reggae and hip hop with dance music and is seen as the forefather to drum and bass.

In a BBC blog, Rajan wrote: “For six years, as media editor for BBC News, I reported on the threat social media posed to Western civilisation. Doubtless, it is profound, and my recent experience of Twitter/X has been dreadful.

“But then I work in the media, at the BBC, and cover politics, in an era of toxic culture wars.

“This week reminded me of the original vision of social media, which was more social and less media.

“Those of us in my trade should remember it can generate communities and pullulate with kindness and creativity rather than conspiracy and contempt.”

Rajan, also a presenter on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, said with four children, he does not have time for rave in the same way but the post allowed him to reconnect with his “younger self”.

He also wrote: “I can confirm, however, that jungle is massive. I note Filer has updated his profile to say: ‘Unexpected player in a junglist revival’. Me too, boss, and I’m grateful for the precision with which you used the term. Because I can’t accept drum ‘n’ bass.

“We need jungle, I’m afraid.”