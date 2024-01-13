In Pictures: DragCon brings the queens of high camp and fashion to London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

In Pictures: DragCon brings the queens of high camp and fashion to London

By Press Association
An act during the opening of RuPaul’s DragCon UK 2024 at ExCeL London (Ian West/PA)
An act during the opening of RuPaul’s DragCon UK 2024 at ExCeL London (Ian West/PA)

More than 100 drag queens have donned their most fabulous frocks in London for what is billed as the “world’s largest celebration of drag culture”.

RuPaul’s DragCon UK 2024 opened at ExCeL London on Saturday, although RuPaul Charles, the creator of the international franchise, was absent due to the Emmy Awards on Monday in Los Angeles.

His co-judge Michelle Visage, who competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2019, was there to open the show instead, alongside the most recent winner of BBC Three’s RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, Ginger Johnson.

RuPaul’s DragCon UK 2024
Ginger Johnson, the reigning queen of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, leads the pink carpet (Ian West/PA)
RuPaul’s DragCon UK 2024
Michelle Visage (centre) has been a judge since series three of the original RuPaul’s Drag Race (Ian West/PA)
RuPaul’s DragCon UK 2024
Brooke Lynn Hytes, the host of Drag Race Canada, flew in for the show (Ian West/PA)
RuPaul’s DragCon UK 2024
Ginger Johnson (centre) surrounded by drag queens from franchises across the globe (Ian West/PA)

Drag Race began in the US in 2009, with stars from spin-off international versions including Canada, Spain, Italy, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Philippines, and Down Under also attending the event at ExCeL London.

Silky Nutmeg Ganache from US Drag Race and All Stars
(Ian West/PA)
RuPaul’s DragCon UK 2024
(Ian West/PA)
RuPaul’s DragCon UK 2024
(Ian West/PA)
RuPaul’s DragCon UK 2024
(Ian West/PA)
RuPaul’s DragCon UK 2024
(Ian West/PA)

British drag queens including previous winners Krystal Versace, Lawrence Chaney and Danny Beard will be in attendance across the weekend, alongside UK fan favourites Baga Chipz, Cheryl Hole, Cheddar Gorgeous, Victoria Scone and Tia Kofi.

RuPaul’s DragCon UK 2024
(Ian West/PA)
RuPaul’s DragCon UK 2024
(Ian West/PA)
RuPaul’s DragCon UK 2024
(Ian West/PA)
RuPaul’s DragCon UK 2024
(Ian West/PA)
RuPaul’s DragCon UK 2024
(Ian West/PA)
RuPaul’s DragCon UK 2024
(Ian West/PA)
RuPaul’s DragCon UK 2024
(Ian West/PA)
RuPaul’s DragCon UK 2024
(Ian West/PA)