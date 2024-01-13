Celebrity under Rat costume revealed on The Masked Singer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Celebrity under Rat costume revealed on The Masked Singer

By Press Association
Jonathan Ross, Joel Dommett, Davina McCall feature on The Masked Singer (Scott Garfitt/PA)
Jonathan Ross, Joel Dommett, Davina McCall feature on The Masked Singer (Scott Garfitt/PA)

Rat has been revealed as Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas on The Masked Singer.

“Queen of Latin” Ballas, 63, was sent home from the ITV1 celebrity competition show on the third episode on Saturday night.

The series sees celebrity contestants sing while wearing elaborate costumes.

She was unmasked by host Joel Dommett after landing in the bottom two along with Dippy Eggy following a public vote.

The panel of judges, made up of Olly Murs, Mo Gilligan and Davina McCall, chose to save Dippy Eggy.

They had guessed Coronation Street star Claire Sweeney, Killing Eve actress Jodie Comer, reality TV star Kerry Katona and Doctor Who actress Jodie Whittaker as Rat.

Ballas said: “I was very flattered actually because I just don’t sing at all and some of the people that you were saying, was like, wow!

“It was one of the best times of my life. It was way out of my comfort zone and I totally loved it.”

After the show, Ballas said she went on the series to “step out of my comfort zone”, and being a dancer helped her “stay in tune”.

She was also “very surprised”, her talk show host friend Ross did not know her.

“I’ve been on his shows and we’ve talked about Kilimanjaro, some of those clues he should have known and he didn’t get it,” she added.

Ballas also said “the whole nation will be totally surprised to see it’s me because the character is not the most feminine character”.

“The worst part of performing in the costume is the head gets very hot, it feels quite claustrophobic,” she also said.

“The best thing is that I’ve fallen in love with Rat and actually don’t want to leave him. I want him to be in my house.

“He’s a character I will hold close to my heart forever. I enjoyed my journey with Rat.”

The Masked Singer airs on Saturdays at 7pm on ITV1, ITVX and STV.