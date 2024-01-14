Holly Willoughby gives ‘huge welcome’ to Stephen Mulhern on Dancing On Ice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Holly Willoughby gives ‘huge welcome’ to Stephen Mulhern on Dancing On Ice

By Press Association
Holly Willoughby (Yui Mok/PA)
Holly Willoughby (Yui Mok/PA)

Holly Willoughby has given a “huge welcome” to Stephen Mulhern as he becomes a permanent presenter on Dancing On Ice.

The presenter, 42, who left This Morning in October after 14 years on the sofa, has been hosting the ITV ice skating show since 2006.

Willoughby worked decades ago with Mulhern on ITV Saturday morning children’s show Ministry Of Mayhem.

Mulhern, 46, hosted the show briefly in 2022 after Phillip Schofield tested positive for Covid-19.

On Sunday the series kicked off with an opening performance from the professional skaters and the introduction of the new celebrity contestants.

Willoughby, who wore a silver sparkly dress, said: “To the greatest show on ice, and let’s hear it for the amazing cast of 2024. Let me just say a huge welcome to Stephen Mulhern.”

Schofield left ITV last year after admitting to a relationship with a male employee on This Morning.

Before the series returned, Mulhern wrote on X: “Today is the day! I can’t wait to be reuniting with @HollyWills at 6:30pm to kick off the brand new series of @DancingOnIce! Don’t miss it, live on @ITV!.”

In a post on Instagram, This Morning said: “So great to see @hollywilloughby back on our screens where she belongs. Good luck for tonight’s launch of @dancingonice – we’ll be watching!”