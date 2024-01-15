Carol Kirkwood shares details of ‘blissful’ and ‘romantic’ winter wedding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carol Kirkwood shares details of ‘blissful’ and ‘romantic’ winter wedding

By Press Association
BBC weather presenter Carol Kirkwood said her December wedding was ‘blissful’ and ‘romantic’ (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Carol Kirkwood has said her winter wedding last month was “blissful” and “romantic”.

The BBC weather presenter tied the knot with partner Steve Randall in a small ceremony in Buckinghamshire in December.

The 61-year-old Scottish star told BBC Breakfast: “I cannot tell you how fabulous it’s been.

“You shouldn’t really be talking like this about your own wedding, but it was blissful. It was romantic. It was absolutely perfect. And I would not change a thing about the day.”

She added: “It was very small as well and intimate so you didn’t have to worry that Auntie Nellie didn’t have a glass of sherry in her hand. You know, that kind of thing.”

When presenter Jon Kay quipped: “Does that mean you had all the sherry?”, she replied: “You know me far too well.”

Kirkwood said she had been “quite overwhelmed and very touched” by all the good wishes she had received from Breakfast viewers about her “perfect day”.

Asked how the weather was for the ceremony, she said: “There was a storm! Storm Gerrit, can you believe it? But we didn’t even notice it.”

Kirkwood revealed the couple were engaged on BBC Breakfast in May 2022, saying she had had “absolutely no idea” her partner was going to propose.

Sharing photos from the wedding on social media last month, she said: “A day we will never forget. We are bursting with happiness. It wasn’t a ‘secret’ wedding, just a private one.”

Kirkwood was previously married for 25 years to businessman Jimmy Kirkwood before they divorced.