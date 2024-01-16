David Remfry portrait of Platinum Pudding creator Jemma Melvin unveiled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Remfry portrait of Platinum Pudding creator Jemma Melvin unveiled

By Press Association
Jemma Melvin with artist David Remfry (Jack Barnes for Fortnum & Mason/PA)
Jemma Melvin with artist David Remfry (Jack Barnes for Fortnum & Mason/PA)

British artist David Remfry has unveiled a portrait of Platinum Pudding creator Jemma Melvin, showing the baker with her winning lemon Swiss roll and amaretti trifle.

The watercolour portrait was unveiled as the final portrait in Remfry’s decade-long commission for The Diamond Jubilee Tea Salon at Fortnum & Mason.

It joins 22 other portraits by the artist as part of the commission, which include Stephen Fry, Claudia Winkleman, Gizzi Erskine and some of the store’s team.

Ms Melvin was crowned winner of the Fortnum & Mason Platinum Pudding competition with her lemon Swiss roll and amaretti trifle to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations (Nicky Johnston/PA)

Ms Melvin, a copywriter from Southport, Merseyside, was crowned winner of the Fortnum & Mason Platinum Pudding Competition in May 2022 with her lemon Swiss roll and amaretti trifle to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The watercolour shows Ms Melvin wearing an apron decorated with lemons, which she wore throughout the competition and when she was crowned winner.

Remfry said: “It was lovely to do – simply a joy to do.”

The portrait took five sittings with Ms Melvin to create, although only one sitting with the famous trifle.

Ms Melvin said: “I’ve enjoyed every single moment of the process; David made it really easy and we had the best time at each sitting.

“Although I did have to keep putting the trifle down, it was quite heavy.

“When I first walked into the tea salon and saw it, I was really taken back but in the best way possible. It’s a huge honour to have David Remfry create this and for it to be hung where it is.”

The watercolour shows Ms Melvin wearing an apron decorated with lemons (Jack Barnes for Fortnum & Mason/PA)

The baker’s triumph was followed by BBC One’s The Jubilee Pudding: 70 Years In The Baking, a one-hour special programme following the competition as it celebrated the monarch’s 70 years on the throne by finding an original and celebratory cake, tart or pudding fit for the Queen.

Dame Mary Berry and chef Monica Galetti were two of the eight judges who made the unanimous decision to declare Ms Melvin’s trifle the winning recipe.

Her achievement was announced by the then Duchess of Cornwall, who appeared as a surprise special guest at the competition final.

Ms Melvin said: “Being back in the tea room where the programme was filmed was a full circle moment. I still can’t believe that any of it happened.

“The legacy of the trifle really lives on and I’m so proud of that and so thankful to everyone who has contributed to the experience, it’s the things dreams are made of.”

Fortnum & Mason chief executive Tom Athron said: “We were thrilled that David was able to add to our joyful collection with this very special memory of Jemma, who we are incredibly proud of.

“David has always described how his vision for this collection should complement people’s experience in a restaurant and entertain people – this certainly does that – and adds to the ambiance of the tea salon.”