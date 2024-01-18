Lesley Lokko to receive top architecture award presented on behalf of the King

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lesley Lokko to receive top architecture award presented on behalf of the King

By Press Association
Lesley Lokko to receive top architecture award presented on behalf of the King (Debra Hurtford-Brown, PA)
Lesley Lokko will receive the 2024 Royal Gold Medal, one of the world’s highest honours for architecture, the Royal Institute of British Architects (Riba) has announced.

The medal, approved by King Charles, recognises Lokko’s commitment to “championing diverse approaches to architectural practice and education” and will be formally presented in London on May 2.

Her work to “democratise architecture” over two decades has been hailed by the Riba Honours Committee as a “clarion call for equitable representation in policies, planning, and design that shape our spaces”.

Lesley Lokko
Lesley Lokko said the award came ‘as such a surprise to me’ (Murdo Macleod, PA)

“It came as such a surprise to me, this was never on the cards,” Ghanaian-Scottish architect, educator, author and curator Lokko said.

“I’m delighted to be considered alongside some of the great past winners of the Royal Gold Medal.

“Although this is a personal award, this isn’t merely a personal triumph, this is a testament to the people and organisations I have worked with that share my goals.

“I came into architecture seeking certainties, looking for answers.

“Instead, I found questions and possibilities, far richer, more curious, and more empathetic ways to interpret and shape the world.

“Architecture gave me language, in all its forms — visual, written, built, performed — and that language, in turn, has given me such hope.”

Lesley Lokko
Lesley Lokko founded the African Futures Institute (AFI) in 2021 (Debra Hurford-Brown, PA)

In 2021, Lokko founded the African Futures Institute (AFI) in Accra, Ghana, aiming to be a new model of education, research and public dialogue that unites the arts, humanities and sciences.

Riba President, Muyiwa Oki said: “A fierce champion of equity and inclusion in all aspects of life, Lesley Lokko’s progressive approach to architecture education offers hope for the future – a profession that welcomes those from all walks of life, considers the needs of our environment, and acknowledges a broad range of cultures and perspectives.

“A visionary agent of change, Lesley has dedicated her life to championing these values, not only through academic endeavours, but through her work as an author and curator.

“She remains a humble revolutionary force, with her ambition and optimism etching an indelible mark on the global architectural stage.”

Last year, Lokko was awarded an OBE for services to architecture and education.